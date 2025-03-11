“I've never done this before”: When Paige Bueckers joined Azzi Fudd to give her brother a haircut in hilarious vlog

During the height of quarantine, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd collaborated on a fun competition that had nothing to do with basketball. In a lighthearted vlog uploaded in 2020, the UConn stars took the role of amateur barbers, attempting to give Fudd's brothers a fresh trim.

The idea was to take turns and then compare their skills. Fudd worked on Jon while Bueckers cut Jose's hair.

"Welcome back to the Paige and Azzi show," Bueckers said.

"Today we're giving quarantine cuts," Fudd added. "I'm going first, and I'm cutting Jon's hair. Say 'hi' to the camera. Alright, I've never done this before. So, start from the bottom? How short should I make this stuff, like really short? Let's start in the middle, what do you say? I'm scared."

Azzi Fudd took the trimmer and went for the boldest move - shaving from the front of the head to the back. Midway through the cut, she decided to give herself a tribute. Fudd drew a basketball on top of Jon's head and signed "AZ 35" on the back.

Paige Bueckers took a more meticulous approach, carefully shaping Jose's hair. However, the final comparison revealed that she had written "Smack my" on the back of his head alongside a downward arrow.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd knew each other before their UConn stint

Watching Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd share the court is one of the biggest highlights for UConn fans. The two stars perfectly complement each other's game and have garnered a separate fanbase for their off-court endeavors. However, the two stars knew each other before they teamed up for the Huskies.

At the time of filming the vlog, Bueckers had yet to play her first game at Gampel Pavilion. On the other hand, Fudd still had a year left to finish high school.

They competed against each other through various Nike EYBL stints during their AAU runs and the US Open Basketball Championship. Fudd and Bueckers were two of the top young talents in the nation who were invited to Stephen Curry's SC30 Select Camp in 2018.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd also teamed up to represent the USA in the 2018 FIBA Under-17 Women's Basketball World Cup and won a gold medal. They were aligned to run it back the next year, but Fudd missed it due to an injury.

