"I've never told an A'ja Wilson you're going to start": Dawn Staley shares advice on avoiding "disaster" with potential star players

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley made it clear that her players earn their roles in the team, as she doesn't give it on a silver platter. The three-time national champion coach discussed this during a media availability session on Wednesday.

Staley was asked to elaborate on a previous statement she made during a Jan. 29 episode of "Carolina Calls" radio show, where she disclosed her plan to remove Sania Feagin from the starting lineup early in the season. The 6-foot-3 player asked Staley to give her another chance through text and was granted eventually.

The coach reiterated that a player must earn her team role. She never asked anyone to start because she learned a valuable lesson while on the Temple sidelines.

"I did that once in my career very early in my career when I was at Temple. I did it off of potential like I knew that this player could be really good and maybe starting would be the thing that keeps them motivated. Wrong. So I've never made that mistake," Staley said (4:12)

In Feagin's defense, the three-time champion coach said Feagin earned her role in the starting lineup. And despite planning to put the forward back to the bench, Staley hesitated and decided to give in to her player's wish.

"I've never made that mistake (again). I've never told an A'ja Wilson you're going to start," she added (4:28). "I never told any one of our players that they were going to start because you get them in here and you don't know, they could be the most talented individual. But you get them with other talented individuals that work really hard, that understand, that can make the transition a lot smoother and you start them over that. That leads to a disaster."

Dawn Staley's decision to keep Sania Feagin in the starting lineup worked for South Carolina

Sania Feagin moved into the starting lineup for the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks this season to help out junior Chloe Kitts in the frontline. The senior's role was increased after junior forward Ashlyn Watkins tore her ACL.

She is currently 18.4 minutes per game and her increased workload helped her produce more for the Gamecocks. Feagin currently averages 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Since Jan. 9, Feagin has scored six or more points in six of her last seven games which is great for the Gamecocks as they were looking for that production in the power forward position.

South Carolina (21-1, 9-0) heads to Athens to face Georgia (9-14, 1-8) on Thursday night at the Stegeman Coliseum.

