Ian Jackson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for UNC freshman ft. St. John's

North Carolina guard Ian Jackson entered the transfer portal on Monday after playing one season with the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-4 Bronx native played 36 games and started 12 times under Hubert Davis' system, averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.

Jackson had a four-game run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, where he averaged 25.0 points, including a career-high 27 points in North Carolina's 74-73 win over Notre Dame. Unfortunately, he fizzled out in the latter part of the season, scoring a combined 25 points in the Tar Heels' last five games.

He ended his season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, tallying one point and one steal in 10 minutes, as the Tar Heels lost 71-64 to Ole Miss.

Jackson can light up the scoreboard with his 45.6% clip, including 39.5% from the 3-point line. He can provide instant offense whether he's given a start or called off the bench.

Here are the top five teams likely to acquire Jackson from the transfer portal.

Ian Jackson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots

#5 Arkansas Razorbacks

With Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo likely heading to the pros, John Calipari might need a player who can provide instant offense, whether starting or being called off the bench. Ian Jackson has experienced playing as a starter and a sixth man in North Carolina last season.

Jackson could help recruit Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas to adjust to college basketball's competitive environment next season. He can also provide a security blanket if both freshmen suffer a slow start to their campaign.

#4 Michigan State Spartans

Jackson could be a valuable addition for Tom Izzo if Jace Richardson and Jaden Akins declare their eligibility for the 2025 NBA draft. The shooting guard could fill in the void for the Spartans if the two wish to leave the program.

Jackson, however, might have competition in small forward recruits Jordan Scott and Cam Ward if securing ball touches is a concern. The freshmen might ask for opportunities to score, which could affect the guard's usage rate with Michigan State.

#3 Georgia Bulldogs

With Silas Demary, R.J. Godfrey, Savo Drezgic and De'Shayne Montgomery opting to transfer, Georgia can try out Jackson in the shooting guard spot in place of Demary and Montgomery, who combined for 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game this past season.

If they acquire Jackson from the transfer portal, the Bulldogs will have a five-star recruit that could provide instant offense and help Asa Newell in the SEC team's campaign next season.

#2 Clemson Tigers

Clemson looks to bounce back from its embarrassing first-round exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and one way to ease the pain is to acquire a tried-and-tested guard who will have a chip on his shoulder once he transfers to the Tigers' lair.

Jackson has a chance to prove himself in Brad Brownell's system, with senior guards Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery planning to place their names in the 2025 NBA draft. He could provide instant offense to the Tigers that misfired in their shocking first-round loss to McNeese State.

#1 St John's Red Storm

Former champion coach Rick Pitino was reportedly attempting to recruit then-high school standout Jackson for the Red Storm, but the Bronx native decided to commit to North Carolina. However, with what St. John's did in the Big East and the NCAA Tournament, there is a great chance of Pitino revisiting the process with the young guard, but this time in the transfer portal.

Jackson could fill RJ Luis Jr.'s position and provide additional firepower from the guard spot despite acquiring Joson Sanon of Arizona State and Providence forward Bryce Hopkins from the portal.

