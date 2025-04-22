Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin splashed into the transfer portal on Monday despite having no further eligibility remaining under current NCAA rules.

The 6-foot-8 senior plans to play for another season pending a lawsuit that seeks to allow seniors to secure further eligibility.

Schieffelin announced his intention in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he has an outside chance to breach the current rules and play for another season. The Atlanta, Georgia native played 34 games last season, averaging 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per outing.

If the court allows the Clemson transfer another year of eligibility, here are the five presumed landing spots for him next season:

Top 5 landing spots for Ian Schieffelin in the 2025-26 season

#5 UConn Huskies

Dan Hurley has an opportunity to strengthen his frontline rotation with Ian Schieffelin available in the portal. If the Clemson transfer commits to UConn, he'll take freshman center Eric Reibe under his wing and give him valuable lessons on how to adapt to the physicality of US college basketball.

Schieffelin could also replace Alex Karaban if he ultimately decides to declare his eligibility in the 2025 NBA draft.

#4 Louisville Cardinals

Pat Kelsey may have lost the tug-of-war to secure Nate Ament's commitment, but that doesn't mean he can't get a reliable big man from the portal. Ian Schieffelin has been a headache for Louisville in the past, and picking him out of Clemson would ease their worries.

The Cardinals could have Kasean Pryor back from injury, and Schieffelin's commitment gives the Cardinals a security blanket if Pryor's recovery period doesn't follow its presumed pace.

#3 Oregon Ducks

Acquiring Ian Schieffelin from the transfer portal gives Oregon someone whom they can count on in the frontline spot once Nate Bittle doesn't back out of his NBA plans.

Dana Altman can have a veteran presence on his roster with Schieffelin. He can provide effective leadership and a solid rebounding presence if the court allows the big man to play.

Last season, Bittle led the Ducks in rebounds, hauling down 7.6 boards per game and Schieffelin performed better in that department when he was with Clemson, at 9.4 rebounds each game.

#2 UCLA Bruins

UCLA had rebounding issues last season, averaging only 32.7 rpg. For the 2025-26 season, getting a dependable rebounder and scrappy defender like Schieffelin increases their chances of competing for the Big Ten conference title.

The Bruins would need a big man to crash the boards and throw outlet passes, leading to easy baskets on the break.

#1 South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina needs a player who can replace the production of all-around forward Collin Murray-Boyles. Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris would look no further, as Ian Schieffelin could be the guy who can take the leadership reins from Murray-Boyles.

Last season, Schieffelin proved that he can thrive with the physicality of college basketball. The incoming fifth-year player could be a perfect fit for the Gamecocks, who struggled in the category at 34.4 rpg last season.

