"Ice ice baby": UConn fans show love to Ice Brady ahead of junior year with Geno Auriemma

UConn women's basketball fans showed their appreciation to Huskies forward Ice Brady, posting heartwarming comments on social media ahead of her junior season.On Tuesday, the team released a video on Instagram, highlighting the 6-foot-3 forward's best plays of the 2024-25 season, which included a difficult layup against UCLA in the Final Four and an open 3-point conversion against Marquette. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUConn fans enjoyed the clip and hailed the 21-year-old San Diego, California, native's energy and positive presence on the court. One Huskies enthusiast even coined a song by 1990s rap icon Vanilla Ice to show his appreciation for the towering bruiser.&quot;Ice ice baby,&quot; the fan wrote.Top reaction on UConn forward Ice Brady (Image Source: @uconnwbb/Instagram)A UConn faithful played along with the forward's name while the other fan called Brady his greatest of all time.&quot;She got the hardest name ever 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;My goat,&quot; another UConn fanatic said.Other reactions on Ice Brady's video highlights (Image Source: @uconnwbb/Instagram)Otehr fans expect Brady to have a breakout year this season, considering she'll be back to her normal position at power forward after freshman center Gandy Malou-Mamel signed up for UConn.More reactions to Ice Brady's video (Image Source: @uconnwbb/Instagram)Ice Brady played a total of 71 games for the Huskies and was called to start 15 times. She averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and shot 46.1% from the field.UConn women's basketball team to hold event at The RiverviewThe UConn women's basketball team will hold an event less than two weeks before the start of the 2025-26 season.The 12-time national champions are set to be honored in a special celebration dubbed &quot;A Night with Champions&quot; on October 23 at the Riverview in Simsbury, Connecticut.It will feature the players and the coaching staff, who will also give a glimpse of the team's preparations for the upcoming season.The Huskies, led by coach Geno Auriemma and key players Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, will be among the top contenders in the 2025-26 women's basketball season.They will aim to win their second consecutive crown and begin another dynastic run, similar to the one the UConn women's basketball team has accomplished in the past.The Huskies will start their season campaign with a tuneup game against Boston College on Oct. 13 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The game is part of a split doubleheader organized by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.The other game will feature the men's teams of both schools. The women's team holds a 34-9 record against Boston College, while the men's team is 55-35 against the Eagles.