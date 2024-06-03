Illinois basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Brad Underwood's team ft. Jeremiah Fears

The Illinois Fighting Illini are among those teams looking to push even deeper into March Madness in 2025. Their amazing run to the Elite Eight last season is an obvious hump they have to get over this year.

That said, here are three high school recruits who can be of massive help to the Fighting Illini's chances of breaking through that barrier in the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Top 3 high school prospects for Illinois

#1: Jeremiah Fears

Fears has already committed to Illinois and is one of their best incoming freshmen. A 6-foot-3, 175-lb PG, he can score and pass in equal measure as evidenced by these quick highlights from his stint in the EYBL:

Trending

247Sports ranks him as a four-star recruit at the very least, as well as being the second-best player in the state of Arizona and the 43rd-best player in his class. Fears has good size for a point guard and has good passing tendencies, though he might need to tone down the ISOs and focus a bit more on distributing the ball once he's out of the AAU circuit and into the level.

#2: AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa out of Utah Prep is a 6-foot-9, 200-lb wing that can easily overwhelm opponents with his sheer size and skillset. As such, he's ranked the clear best player in the 2025 class for a reason. Even better, he has shown a bit of interest in playing for Illinois basketball (via 247Sports). He has made no hard commitments at this time, though.

Here is an official scouting report on Dybantsa (via On3):

"He has a slippery and smooth handle in the open floor that allows him to attack the basket downhill. He is a bouncy athlete at the rim, finishing high above in transition. Dybantsa has a smooth jump shot and can create his own shots off the bounce. He has the length and upside to be very good when he is locked in on the defensive end."

"With a 2007 birthday, he has the foundation of all the tools; it will simply be about continuing to get stronger and developing the vast skill base. He is tracking as one of the top players in his class."

#3: Malachi Moreno

Another four-star recruit, Malachi Moreno is a 7-foot, 210-lb big man out of Great Crossing HS in Georgetown, KY. He's had offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, and Creighton, but Illinois basketball should make a beeline for him due to his combination of size and nimbleness.

Moreno has shown that despite being a seven-footer, he can move well enough to run the floor and react well on defense when he needs to. He is also described as a "good area rebounder" willing to mix it up in the paint and fight for boards using his length. As for offense, he seems a little raw with his back-to-the-basket game--but it can always be improved.

If Illinois basketball is going to target him, they'll need him far more for his defensive instincts. Malachi Moreno is a solid rim protector who can guard the basket straight up without fouling much, unlike a lot of other big men. The Fighting Illini were middle-of-the-pack in the Big Ten when it came to blocks, so they need some reinforcements in that department.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback