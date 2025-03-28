Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all players who've entered the portal

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball remains among the nation's top programs, earning a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Fighting Illini recorded 22 wins this season and advanced to March Madness for the fourth time in five years. However, their journey ended in the Round of 32 with an 84-75 loss to Kentucky.

With the NCAA transfer portal for the 2025 season opening on March 24 and set to close on April 22, a lot of players' movement is expected. Now, coach Brad Underwood and his staff must shift their focus to roster changes as they prepare for the next season.

NIL deals continue to play a key role in decision-making and Illinois aims to capitalize on these opportunities to strengthen its roster for the upcoming season.

Illinois Fighting Illini Transfer Portal

1. Carey Booth, Forward

Carey Booth has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the first Illinois men’s basketball player from the 2024-25 roster to do so, as reported by Rivals Transfer Portal on X.

“Carey Booth from Illinois is in the transfer portal. He was a former four-star star recruit and was ranked #82 overall in the 2023 class,” reported NCAA Transfer Portal on X.

The 6-foot-10 forward played in 21 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game.

Booth spent his freshman season at Notre Dame before transferring to Illinois, where he had a strong record with averages of 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Last year, Illinois brought in four transfers, including Booth.

2. Morez Johnson, Forward

Illinois freshman forward Morez Johnson has also entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Johnson played in 30 games in the 2024-2025 season, making eight starts. He averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Johnson has three more years of eligibility remaining, he will now seek new opportunities elsewhere. He had put his best performance in a 91-52 victory against Penn State on January 9, 2025, where he recorded 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, along with 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes of action.

