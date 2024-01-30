Illinois vs Ohio State Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Big Ten basketball is coming up with a matchup featuring Illinois versus Ohio State. One team has been playing excellent ball, while the other is falling just a bit short – but things could very well change come game time.

The 14th-ranked Fighting Illini are currently third in the Big Ten heading into this clash with a 15-5 record (6-3 in-conference). As for the unranked Buckeyes, they are 13-7 on the year but a poor 3-6 in-conference, making this a big chance for them to turn things around.

Illinois vs Ohio State Prediction

Illinois' erstwhile leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. (19.9 ppg, 48.2% FG) is back after a court ruling but he's not 100% into the swing of things yet. So Fighting Illini fans could expect someone else like Marcus Domask (15.2 ppg, 44.2% FG) to take a bit of the slack on offense for the favored Illinois squad.

Things can get tough trying to score against Ohio State's sixth-best in-conference defense, but the Fighting Illini can likely let their offense do a lot of the work for them. As the 31st-highest-scoring team in the nation, Illinois has all the weapons to score consistently, if not lights-out. Not to mention, the Buckeyes are coming off a terrible 83-59 beatdown against Northwestern where their offense stalled like a car engine in a snowstorm.

But here's the thing: Illinois' defense (8th in conference) is mediocre at best. Even if they can score against OSU, their defense could allow the Buckeyes to gain momentum and go on multiple runs. They allow the most field goal attempts and force the fewest turnovers in the Big Ten, meaning they don't put a lot of deliberate defensive pressure and just try to read and react on the fly.

OSU can still light up the scoreboard if they want to, and their loss against Northwestern is not a clear indication of their offensive struggles.

Illinois vs Ohio State Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE ILLINOIS -3.5 (-102) o149.5 (-106) -152 OHIO STATE +3.5 (-120) u149.5 (-105) +126

Illinois vs Ohio State Head-to-Head

Illinois versus Ohio State is one of the longest-lasting college basketball matchups of all time, with a history going 192 games deep. The two schools first met on the court in the 1915 season, and since then, the Fighting Illini have had the upper hand, 110-82.

Feb. 26, 2023, was the last time these teams met. Ohio State pulled off a handy 72-60 win in Columbus, behind 20 points from Bruce Thornton. That has been mostly the fortunes of the Fighting Illini in this head-to-head – they were never really good at beating the Buckeyes on the road (43-50 away).

Where to watch Illinois vs Ohio State

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Date and time: Jan. 30, 2024 – 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Peacock

Illinois vs Ohio State Injuries

Illinois

F Amani Hansbery, back (OUT INDEFINITELY)

G Sencire Harris, redshirt (OUT FOR SEASON)

Ohio State

F Owen Spencer, undisclosed (OUT INDEFINITELY)