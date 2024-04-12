5 times Kamilla Cardoso’s mom turned into cheerleader for South Carolina star

Kamilla Cardoso has been one of the best players in the unbeaten Gamecocks team and led them to national glory this year. On every occasion, Cardoso's mother, Janete Soares, cheered and supported her.

Soares rarely posts on her social media, which is dominated by the praises of her daughter. Here are five instances of such proud moments.

5 times Kamilla Cardoso's mother cheered the South Carolina star

#5. Shoutout to the Player of the Week

Kamilla Cardoso had a great season with South Carolina, becoming one of the premier weapons for Dawn Staley's team. The center won many accolades for her performances throughout the season.

One such occasion was winning the Player of the Week in February. That prompted her mother, Janete Soares, to become her cheerleader and congratulate her on Instagram.

Soares didn't write a caption, but her post showed how proud she was of her daughter.

#4. International hero returning

Cardoso missed a handful of regular season games this term because of her international commitments to her home country, Brazil. But on her return, she put on some great numbers while helping the Gamecocks break the regular season wins record in the SEC. According to her mother, her records were proving difficult to follow.

“She’s already there making history. Again, can't even follow,” Soares wrote in Portuguese.

#3. The AmeriCup Most Valuable Player

Kamilla Cardoso led the Brazilian women's basketball team to an AmeriCup title triumph last summer. Brazil defeated the United States 69-58 in the final. The center was chosen as the Most Valuable Player for the entire tournament.

Cardoso's mom, Janete Soares, shared the news on her Instagram. Once again, the pride of a mother was on full display.

#2. Star for the team, the pride of a mother

Before winning the national title this season, the Gamecocks had another run last year. But that run ended with disappointment in the Final Four against the eventual runners-up, the Iowa Hawkeyes. While the team lost 77-73, Cardoso had a good game, which was enough for her mother.

“You’re a star, I’m proud of you,” Soares wrote in her post in Portuguese.

The Gamecocks won the national title this year. Dawn Staley's side won 87-75 as Cardoso won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

#1. The SEC championship night

The Gamecocks won the SEC championship tournament last season and Kamilla Cardoso's mother cheered for her daughter. Soares took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her dear daughter. She shared a snap of the South Carolina star holding the title and said:

“I’m very proud of you daughter, congratulations,” she wrote.

The Gamecocks won the SEC tournament again in 2024 and became national champions. Now, all the attention will be on the WNBA draft preparation.

