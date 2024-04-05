IN PHOTOS: 5 times Nate Oats's wife Crystal Oats shared adorable moments with Alabama HC ft. snowy vacation in Alaska

Coach Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the UConn Huskies in the Final Four matchup on Saturday. The team's success has made fans curious about the coach's personal life.

Nate Oats met his wife, Crystal, at Maranatha Baptist University, a Division III school in Watertown, Wisconsin. The two studied at the university, where Oats started his coaching career as an assistant in 1997. Crystal and Nate tied the knot in December 1997 and have been happily married since.

Let's look at 5 best moments between Nate Oats and his wife Crystal

#1 Nate Oats and Crystal enjoy a snowy vacation in Alaska

The Oats family took a trip to Alaska and posed for cute pictures with each other. Nate, his wife and their children, Lexie, Jocie and Brielle, wore cozy, warm clothes to keep the chills away. The family also spotted furry bears in their natural habitat.

#2 Valentine's Day celebration

Nate uploaded a series of romantic pictures of his wife and wrote a heartfelt letter to her on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2019. He wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my love! Love you Crystal. We’ve had a great year; God has blessed us more than I deserve. Looking forward to an even better year ahead. ❤️"

#3 An anniversary plus Christmas post

Since the couple got married in the week of Christmas, they have two reasons to enjoy the holidays. Nate Oats posted a picture in which he wished his wife a happy anniversary. He wrote:

"Can’t believe it’s been 22 years today since we were married...Through the good and the bad we’ve decided to love each other daily, & I can honestly say our love is stronger today than at any time in the past. Happy Anniversary Crystal!"

#4 A special Daughter's Day post

The Alabama coach dedicated a post for his three daughters on National Daughter's Day in 2020. The Oats family was seen on the sidelines of a Crimson Tide football game.

#5 A special birthday post

To commemorate the special day of his wife, Nate Oats dedicated a post to Crystal, where the family posed with a mascot of Goofy. The picture radiated the love all the family members feel for each other, with the coach writing in the caption:

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife Crystal. The girls and I are fortunate to have you as our wife and mother. We thank God every day we still have you here with us. We love you!!"

Alabama plays UConn in the Final Four showdown on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with tipoff at 8:49 p.m. ET.