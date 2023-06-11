In Photos: Cavinder Twins' swimsuit chronicles in Michigan make waves on social media; fans react

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been making waves on social media ever since they left Miami University and their college basketball careers behind. The sisters recently posted eye-catching photos of themselves in swimsuits as they enjoy their summer in Michigan.

Their latest Instagram post, which features them in a bikini, has received thousands of likes and comments from their fans. The Cavinder twins have a loyal following of 4.5 million on TikTok and more than 250,000 on Instagram, where they showcase their beauty and style.

The fans of the twins have been showering them with compliments and praise.

"I can't take my eyes off the Cavinders," one person commented. Another person wrote, "Twins looking great." A fan replied, "My favs."

The twins have also been playing with their fans' curiosity about their relationship status. In a TikTok video earlier in May, they revealed that Hanna has been dating a space force officer for almost seven years, while Haley is single and living her "summer girl era."

The sisters have been known to joke about dating on social media, but they are usually secretive about their personal lives. They recently dismissed rumors that Haley was dating Michigan basketball star Adrien Nunez during the NCAA tournament.

Cavinder Twins' NIL success and WWE debut

The Cavinder twins are not only social media sensations but also NIL pioneers. The sisters have earned an estimated seven figures in NIL deals since the NCAA rule change in 2021, allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

They have various deals with Victoria's Secret, Champs Sports, and other fitness, fashion, and lifestyle brands. They also announced in April that they are working on a NIL agreement with WWE.

The twins made their TV debut for WWE on Tuesday when they joined the Chase U student section to celebrate Thea Hail's win in a Battle Royal. There is no word on when the sisters will step into a WWE ring, but they seem to be having fun with their new opportunity.

The twins have transitioned from being basketball stars at Miami University, where they led the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance in program history. They have become one of the most influential and successful personalities in the sports industry, and they are not stopping anytime soon.

