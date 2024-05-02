In Photos: Inside former Kentucky HC John Calipari's 9,615-square-foot mansion worth $4,000,000 in Lexington

John Calipari ended his time as the coach of Kentucky this offseason to continue his coaching career elsewhere in the landscape. The coach has teamed up with the Arkansas basketball program after a noteworthy 15-year tenure in charge of the Wildcats.

With the coach settling to live in Fayetteville, his house in Lexington is up for sale. Calipari lived in the house the entirety of his time at Kentucky, and the search for a new owner began just a few weeks after the coach made the surprising decision to have a fresh start at Arkansas.

The 9,615-square-foot house has been listed on real estate marketplace Zillow and is available for approximately $4 million. The home had some popularity during John Calipari’s day at Kentucky, having hosted his staff on several occasions, which will be one of the selling points for the house.

Take a look at the interior of the home, which is located on Richmond Road in Lexington.

Details of the John Calipari house in Lexington

John Calipari’s house at Lexington was built in 2005 and sits on 1.2 acres of land. It features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a three-car garage, a half-court basketball court and a pool house.

The primary bedroom is situated on the first floor, featuring dual bathrooms and closets for added convenience. Upstairs, there are four additional bedrooms, each equipped with en suite bathrooms and spacious closets.

The residence also boasts a spacious kitchen, a luxurious master bathroom and a basement theater complete with a projector. Additionally, there's an additional kitchenette in the basement. Moreover, above the garage, there's extra living space comprising a bedroom, a living room, a bathroom and another kitchenette.

Public records from the Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill reveal that the Caliparis purchased the home for $1,875,000 in 2009. Records also indicate that during the same year, an 18′ x 38′ pool was installed, along with a corresponding pool patio, pool house and tennis court.

During Calipari's 15-year tenure of ownership, the property's valuation for tax purposes underwent three adjustments. There was a decrease in 2023, resulting in the current valuation of $2,049,000. This valuation includes a state homestead/disability exemption of $46,400.