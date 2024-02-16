IN PHOTOS: TCU star Haley Cavinder and BF Jake Ferguson pose in stunning outfits on Valentine’s Day as power couple spends romantic date night

TCU Horned Frogs transfer commit Haley Cavinder seems to have enjoyed Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Jake Ferguson. She posted a picture of them on social media from their date, with her dressed in a stunning outfit. The college basketball player can be seen in a blue two-piece outfit — a long dress-like skirt and a crop top. She wrote along with the picture:

"my lover boy."

Ferguson is also an athlete, a tight end with the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. 2023 was his second season with the team and he earned his first Pro Bowl selection. In college, he played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2018 to 2021. In his last season, he earned a First Team All-Big Ten selection.

Haley Cavinder's decision to leave Miami

The soon-to-be TCU point guard made a decision midway through the 2023-24 season. Haley Cavinder announced on October 13, 2023, that she would be retiring from basketball. Initially, she was going to forgo her final year of athletic eligibility.

In November 2023, she changed her tune and announced that she would be joining the TCU Horned Frogs. Cavinder posted a picture of herself in a Horned Frogs outfit on her X and Instagram accounts. She called it "the last rodeo".

Haley Cavinder explained her reasoning for quitting basketball as follows (via Sports Illustrated):

“We made it to the Elite Eight. That was Hanna (Her twin sister) and I’s goal, Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball... As a college athlete, you miss so much of your family, your life, we wanted to just play four years, and we’ve always dreamed of starting our businesses and starting a company and take this route... The burnout, too, I’m not gonna do something that I’m not going to 100% of my all to. If I chose to go back, that wouldn’t be right. I wouldn’t be fully satisfied.”

2024-25 will be her very own "Last Dance".