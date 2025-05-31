IN PICS: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders shares beachy snaps in off-season

Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard Shelomi Sanders is making use of the college basketball offseason to its fullest extent. On Friday, May 30, the youngest daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders uploaded snaps of her most recent beach vacation on her Instagram account.

The younger Sanders just finished her junior year of collegiate hoops with coach Dawn Thornton's Bulldogs in the 2024-25 season. As she ramps up for her senior stint in the 2025-26 campaign, the Boulder, Colorado, native is enjoying the offseason on the beach, as seen in her recent Instagram post that uses the song "calm & patient" by renowned American R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

"🏝️," Shelomi Sanders captioned.

Check out Shelomi Sanders' beach snaps on Instagram below.

In the carousell upload, Shelomi Sanders is seen taking selfies from the beach, her room and right outside where she is staying. The 21-year-old also included some snaps of the sceneries from the seashore and from the view of her room as she wrapped off the post with some poses in her bikini.

Sanders is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which her and Alabama A&M finished with an overall record of 21-11, including 14-4 during SWAC play earlier this year. The Bulldogs then went on to compete in the 2025 Women's NIT, in which they were trounced by the Chattanooga Mocs in the first round on Mar. 22, 53-49.

Shelomi Sanders' former teammate in Tia Harvey shows love to her beachy dump post on Instagram

Among those who showed love to Shelomi Sanders' Instagram dump from her recent beach vacation, her former teammate Tia Harvey reposted Sanders' carousel upload on her Instagram stories with a supportive caption. Sanders and Harvey were teammates in the 2024-25 season in what was the latter's final and fifth year of college basketball.

"Stunningggg @shelomisanders," Harvey wrote with a heart-eyes emoji before Sanders responded on her on Instagram story saying, "Misss youuuuu," with several emojis.

(image credits: @shelomisanders on Instagram)

Harvey spent her last stint of collegiate hoops with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the recently-concluded campaign after spending the last four seasons with coach Steve Wiedower's Little Rock Trojans. Throughout her five-year tenure, the Sachse, Texas, native averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

In what was her lone year at Alabama A&M, Harvey tallied 2.8 markers and 1.6 boards in around 17.5 minutes in 30 games played.

