IN PICS: Paige Bueckers flexes fashionable outfits for GQ magazine cover

Paige Bueckers has been a trending topic in the basketball world for a couple of years. The UConn Huskies point guard has a trophy case filled with both individual and team honors.

On Tuesday, Bueckers posted some pictures on her Instagram page from her GQ cover appearance. The potential first-overall pick in the next WNBA draft flexed her fashion taste in the flicks.

Bueckers earned plaudits from her adoring fans in the comment section as she was praised for her versatile sense of style.

Will Paige Bueckers bring a national championship to UConn?

Paige Bueckers has numerous Player of the Year Awards, gold medals with the United States of America national team and much more from her eventful career. However, one thing missing from her catalog is the college basketball national championship.

Unfortunately for Bueckers, the closest that she's taken the Huskies to the title was in 2022, when UConn lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the title game. Bueckers and her teammates will fancy their chances in the ongoing basketball season.

Yahoo Sports has UConn as the favorite to go all the way following their blowout win over defending champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Huskies were ruthless and dominant in their matchup against the Gamecocks, winning by an 87-58 scoreline.

The win was even more significant considering that the Huskies ended a 71-game home winning streak with the historical W. UConn is now +250 favorite to become the new national champ.

ESPN is a little more pessimistic when it comes to the UConn Huskies' odds of winning the 2025 national championship. The Huskies have odds of +575, which puts them behind the Gamecocks (+185), UCLA Bruins (+350), and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+425).

Next up, UConn has must-win showdowns in their last two regular season games. The first is against the No. 22-ranked Creighton Bluejays while the second is against the Marquette Golden Eagles. After that is a tasking March Madness campaign.

Paige Bueckers' legacy is already set in stone due to her impact on the collegiate basketball landscape. However, a national championship will be the icing on the cake and a phenomenal way to say goodbye to her ever-adoring fans at UConn.

