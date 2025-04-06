The Indiana Hoosiers did not qualify for March Madness for the second straight season. As a result, Mike Woodson stepped down as head coach, and Darian DeVries has taken over coaching duties.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Hoosiers will need to overcome losses in the transfer portal. As things stand in early April, the Hoosiers have seven players leaving the team and only two new players who have committed to Indiana out from the transfer portal.

List of players leaving Indiana via the transfer portal

Gabe Cupps

Gabe Cupps missed most of his sophomore season because of an injury and decided to enter the transfer portal for a change of scenery. He announced on March 26 that he is transferring to Ohio State.

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers in scoring in the 2024-25 season, averaging 13.3 points per game. He was also the team's second-leading rebounder, with 5.5 rebounds per game. He is in the transfer portal but has not committed to a team yet.

Mackenzie Mgbako

Mackenzie Mgbako entered the portal on March 24 and also plans to put his name in for the NBA draft. Regardless of whether he stays in the portal or goes to the NBA, he will not be at Indiana next season. He has not provided further clarity about his decision.

Jakai Newton

Redshirt freshman Jakai Newton has struggled with injuries since joining the Hoosiers as a member of the 2023 class. As a result, he has only played four games in two years and is looking for a change of scenery. He committed to Georgia State on April 4.

Myles Rice

Myles Rice was an effective scorer for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 10.1 points per game. However, it appears that with the team changing coaches, he decided to enter the transfer portal. He has not committed to a new team yet.

Kanaan Carlyle

Kanaan Carlyle played a limited role for the Hoosiers this past season, averaging 4.0 points per game. He entered the transfer portal with the goal of going to a team where he could play a bigger role.

Bryson Tucker

Bryson Tucker is the most recent player from the Indiana Hoosiers to enter the portal, declaring on March 28. He has three years of eligibility remaining but has not picked a new school.

List of players joining Indiana via the transfer portal

Tucker DeVries

Tucker DeVries, the son of new head coach Darian DeVries, will be joining his father at Indiana. He committed to the Hoosiers after only playing eight games last season for West Virginia because of a shoulder injury. He averaged 14.9 points per game before he was sidelined.

Conor Enright

Conor Enright committed to the Hoosiers from DePaul on April 2. He played for coach DeVries at Drake in the 2022-23 season before he moved to DePaul. Enright was the first player to commit to the Hoosiers in the portal this offseason.

