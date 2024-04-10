Indiana State men's basketball transfer portal Tracker 2024: List of all Sycamores' players who've entered the transfer portal

Indiana State had an eventful 2023-24 season, missing the NCAA Tournament but reaching the NIT finals before losing to Seton Hall.

Coach Josh Schertz has accepted the St. Louis coaching job, and Indiana State's promising roster could be undergoing a massive makeover. No less than eight Sycamores players, including all five starters, have entered the transfer portal. Below is the breakdown:

Indiana State men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024

1) Robbie Avila

The 6-foot-10 sophomore center became a sensation this season. Dubbed "Cream Abdul-Jabbar," Avila averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Avila shot 53.6% and hit 39.4% of his 3-point tries. The big man also had 4.1 assists per game. Avila had 26 and 22 points in the NIT semifinal and quarterfinal, respectively.

Avila was only a two-star prospect out of high school. He's grown two inches and has impressive court vision and ball skills. He figures to be in demand among major programs. Avila could follow Schertz to St. Louis or probably reach a higher profile destination.

2) Ryan Conwell

A 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, Conwell was Indiana State's second-leading scorer this season. Conwell averaged 16.6 ppg and 5.8 rpg, and connected on 41% of his 3-point attempts. He runs hot and cold-- scoring 23 or more points in three of the last five games, but also shooting 1-for-10 in the NIT final.

As a freshman, Conwell played at South Florida, and averaged 5.1 ppg in 2022-23. He was a 3-star recruit. Given his perimeter scoring skills, Conwell can hook on at a higher profile school if he desires.

3) Isaiah Swope

Swope is a 5-foot-10 speedster who will have one season left. He played for Southern Indiana before coming to Indiana State a year ago. Swope scored 15.9 ppg at ISU, connecting on 36% of his 3-point tries. He had 19 points in the NIT loss to Seton Hall.

Swope could head in any number of ways. He would fit well with Schertz at St. Louis, given his single year of eligibility and good production. Otherwise, he could go for a major conference role as a veteran leader, or to a smaller school as a superstar. Swope's path should include many options.

4) Jayson Kent

A 6-foot-8 guard, Kent will have one remaining season of eligibility. He played two years at Bradley and two at Indiana State. Kent averaged 13.5 ppg and 8.1 rpg for the Sycamores. He teadily improved his shooting touch, hitting 37% of his 3-point tries last season. He shot almost 64% overall.

Kent was an unranked recruit who attended the same high school as Robbie Avila. His size and rebounding will make him an attractive target for even power conference teams, although his one year of eligibility could hurt.

5) Julian Larry

Larry will be a one-year transfer as he has completed four seasons at Indiana State. The 6-foot-3 guard from Texas steadily improved each season. In 2023-24, he averaged 11.0 ppg and connected on 46% of his 3-point attempts. His 4.8 assists per game led the Sycamores.

Larry was not ranked as a recruit. He choseIndiana State and Sam Houston State as his Division I offers. He is most likely to follow Schertz to St. Louis, as his one year of eligibility and three seasons with Schertz make it a good fit.

6) Eli Shetlar

Sheltar, a three-star recruit from Kansas, was a freshman guard with the Sycamores who saw action in only 11 games this past season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game.

His next destination will be interesting, as he was one of the more recruited Sycamores out of high school.

7) Augustinas Kiudulas

A 6-foot-8 Lithuanian forward, Augustinas Kiudulas played in just seven games with Indiana State. Kiudulas scored only 2 points, but did grab 14 rebounds in 25 total minutes of time. His next move could go in any of a number of directions.

8) Masen Miller

The 6-foot-2 Miller will be a one-year transfer. He played two seasons at Truman State and 53 games at Indiana State, scoring 85 total points.

75 of Miller's 77 shot attempts at ISU were 3-point shots, so he's very definitely a specialist. A one-year shooter could be intriguing for some lower-level teams.

Poll : Will the Sycamores reach the NCAA Tournament in 2025? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion