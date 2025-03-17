Iona coaching candidates: Top 3 potential replacements for Tobin Anderson as Gaels move on

The Tobin Anderson era at Iona is over. The University announced on Monday that they will be parting ways with the coach after only two seasons.

Anderson gained national recognition back in 2023 when he led the No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickenson to a historic upset win over top-seeded Purdue. It was just the second time in NCAA history that a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This impressive upset allowed Anderson to get the job at Iona. This season, he led the Gaels to a 17-17 record and an appearance in the MAAC league title game. Over the course of Anderson's two years as coach, Iona went 33-34.

Iona closed out the 2023-24 season with three straight wins, including two MAAC Tournament wins. One of these wins was over No. 1 seed Quinnipiac.

Anderson followed seasoned coach Rick Pitino, who led the Gaels for three seasons and took the team to March Madness twice in that span. Iona will owe Anderson a significant payout, as he was signed to a five-year deal.

With Anderson set to not return to Iona next season, here are some possible replacements for Iona's head coaching position.

Top 3 potential replacements for Tobin Anderson as Gaels HC

Kevin Keatts

Could Iona possibly get a Power conference coach? The NC State Wolfpack are on the hunt for a new coach after parting ways with Kevin Keatts. Iona could be Keatts' new destination.

Like Anderson, Keatts has shown his potential as a March Madness underdog. Last season, Keatts' NC State team was a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made a Cinderella run all the way to the Final Four.

Keatts led the Wolfpack for eight seasons and took his team to three NCAA Tournaments. He ended his time at NC State with a 151-113 record, including 69-84 in conference.

The Wolfpack struggled this season, finishing 12-19 with just five ACC wins. Despite a difficult season, Keatts has NCAA Tournament experience and an admirable resume. He could be a promising pickup for the Gaels.

Kyle Neptune

Villanova fired coach Kyle Neptune after three seasons. Neptune didn't lead the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance during his time at the University.

The Wildcats went 19-14 this season and fell to UConn in a Big East Tournament quarterfinal. This is the first time in over 20 years that the Wildcats will miss March Madness in three consecutive years.

Villanova isn't used to this lack of success and is likely looking for a coach that can return the team to being a consistent postseason contender. However, Neptune still did a decent job leading the Wildcats and has experience in a competitive Big East Conference. He could be a valuable addition to Iona.

Jim Engles

Columbia is parting ways with coach Jim Engles after nine seasons. The Lions finished at the bottom of the Ivy League this season, with a 12-15 record. They went just 1-13 in conference.

The Ivy League squad has struggled in recent seasons, notably going 4-22 in 2021-22. The conference is becoming more competitive, with Yale receiving its third NCAA Tournament berth over the past four seasons. Columbia needs a coach who can keep up.

While Engles may no longer be the right coach for Columbia, he may fit in at Iona. His coaching career dates back to being an assistant at Dickinson College in the 1989-1990 season.

Engles previously served as the coach of the New Jersey Institute of Technology and was named 2015 Metropolitan and Mid-Major Coach of the Year.

The decorated coach hasn't found success at Columbia but has an admirable resume and could be a realistic and logistical pick to lead Iona.

