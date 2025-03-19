Iowa basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of Hawkeyes set to depart following Fran McCaffery's firing ft. Owen Freeman

Iowa's disappointing season ended with the Hawkeyes firing coach Fran McCaffery. But that only opened their transfer portal season. Iowa went just 5-12 over its last 17 games of the season, which caused McCaffery to get the boot. But as is not unusual when a coach departs, many players are now looking for new schools to continue or finish their careers.

While this story is evolving, the Hawkeyes have already had several players who have announced their portal entry. Here's an early rundown on the Hawkeyes who are on the move.

Iowa players in transfer portal following Fran McCaffery's firing

Iowa guard Brock Harding has hit the transfer portal since Fran McCaffery was fired. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Owen Freeman

Freeman is a 6-foot-10 sophomore post player who was Big Ten Rookie of the Year in his freshman season. While he missed a good chunk of this season with a finger injury, Freeman was still effective. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes.

In his freshman season, Freeman was also fourth in the Big Ten in blocked shots. Freeman is a career 62.6% shooter, who is one of the most sought-after players in the portal. 247sports ranks him second among current portal entrants.

Brock Harding

A sophomore guard, Harding started for Iowa for much of the season. Harding averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists per game this season at Iowa. Harding was a 39.8% 3-point shooter this year.

He was fourth in the Big Ten this season in assists and was seventh in steals. With two more years of eligibility, he is likely to see significant minutes in his stint with his next program.

Pryce Sandfort

Pryce Sanfort's older brother, senior Payton Sandfort, was one of the best players on the Hawkeyes this season. Pryce Sandfort is a sophomore forward who is still developing his game but shows plenty of promise. He averaged 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season, mostly playing off the bench.

Pryce shot 40% from 3-point range this season. He scored in double figures in each of the last four games of Iowa's season. An experienced wing player with a good shooting touch should be an in-demand player in the portal.

Riley Mulvey

Mulvey is a redshirt junior big man. At 6-foot-11, his size is unteachable. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game mostly off the bench, with just two starts for the Hawkeyes this season.

Mulvey's skill set probably best translates to a mid-major school where he can mentor younger players. He's well-regarded as a teammate and can parlay his experience into a final season with more playing time and opportunities to excel.

What do you think of Iowa's portal entrants? Share your take on the Hawkeyes below in our comments section!

