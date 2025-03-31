Iowa State basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of Cyclones players set to depart ft. Dishon Jackson

Despite an impressive 25-win season and earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Iowa State is facing a transfer portal exodus. Five Cyclones players have reportedly entered the portal in search of another school.

Ad

Iowa State, however, won't be caught off guard, as the Cyclones have already secured commitments from three incoming players. Here’s a look at the Iowa State players in the portal.

List of Iowa State Cyclones in the portal

Demarion Watson is another Iowa State player who has chosen to enter the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Dishon Jackson

Ad

Trending

Jackson was a fourth-year starting center, but since he also played in the 2020-21 season, he will have another year of eligibility.

Jackson began his career at Washington State and, after missing the 2022-23 season, transferred to Charlotte for a year before joining Iowa State this past season. He averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 center could be a valuable addition to another program next year.

#2. Nojus Indrusaitis

A freshman from Chicago, Indrusaitis saw only occasional playing time. In 15 games, he logged a total of 86 minutes on the season, scoring 31 points on 10-for-30 shooting. He struggled from beyond the arc, making just two of 14 3-point attempts.

Ad

The 6-foot-5 guard may seek more minutes at his next destination.

#3. Demarion Watson

A 6-foot-6 junior guard, Watson has spent three seasons at Iowa State, but his playing time has decreased. Last year, he averaged 8.8 minutes per game and 1.8 points per game.

Watson is a career 47% shooter who will likely seek more minutes at his next stop.

#4. Kayden Fish

A 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman, Fish appeared in just 13 games over two seasons at Iowa State. He has totaled 12 points and nine rebounds in 39 career minutes of playing time.

Ad

A shoulder injury ended his 2023-24 season early, but even before that, Fish struggled to get on the court.

#5. JT Rock

A 7-foot-1 center, Rock was considered a long-term project in his first year at Iowa State. He played just 21 minutes across nine games this season, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds.

Although raw, Rock’s size will likely help him find a team willing to give him a bigger role moving forward.

What do you think of Iowa State's likely transfer portal losses? Share your take on the Cyclones' program below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here