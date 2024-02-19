Iowa State vs. Houston Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 10-ranked Iowa State Cyclones will visit the No .3-ranked Houston Cougars on Monday, Feb. 19, in a conference matchup that marks the 13th game of Big 12 play for both teams.

The 20-5 Cyclones enter this matchup on a four-game winning streak and have won seven out of their past eight games. Meanwhile, the 22-3 Cougars are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their past nine games.

Iowa State vs. Houston game details

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Houston Cougars

Date and Time: Monday, February 19th, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

Iowa State vs. Houston betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Iowa State Cyclones +10.0(-110) Over 129.0(-110) -395 Houston Cougars -10.0(-110) Under 129.0(-110) +275

Iowa State vs. Houston key stats

The Iowa State Cyclones have averaged 78.7 points per game through their first 25 games. They rank 68th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 38th in offensive rating. The Cyclones have allowed 62.5 ppg, ranking seventh in scoring defense and fourth in defensive rating.

Iowa State is led by T.J. Otzelberger, who is in his third season leading the program, going 57-32. Otzelberger spent the previous two seasons leading the UNLV Rebels to a 29-30 record, preceded by a three-year stint leading the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to a 70-33 record.

The Houston Cougars, meanwhile, have averaged 73.9 ppg, ranking 187th in the nation in scoring offense and 31st in offensive rating. The Cougars have allowed 55.0 ppg, ranking first in both scoring defense and defensive rating.

Houston is led by coach Kelvin Sampson, who is in his 10th year and has led the program to a 254-77 record. He previously coached the Indiana Hoosiers to a 43-15 record over two seasons, preceded by a 12-year stint leading the Oklahoma Sooners to a 279-109 record.

Prior to that, Sampson led the Washington Huskies to a 103-103 record over seven years after a four-year stretch leading the Montana Tech Orediggers to a 73-45 record.

Iowa State vs. Houston betting prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones and Houston Cougars have been two of the best defenses in the nation this season. Furthermore, both are playing great basketball at the moment. While the Cougars should be able to protect home court, they are playing another very good team that handed them one of their three losses earlier this season. Look for the Cyclones to lose by no more than nine points.

Pick: Iowa State Cyclones +10.0 (-110)