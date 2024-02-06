Iowa State vs. Texas Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 6 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No.14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones visit the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday in a conference matchup. It's the ninth game of Big 12 play for Iowa and the 10th for Texas.

The 16-5 Cyclones are coming off of a loss to the No.13-ranked Baylor Bears, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the 15-7 Longhorns are oming off of a victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, which ended their two-game losing streak.

Iowa State vs. Texas game details

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Texas Longhorns

Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 6; 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Iowa State vs. Texas betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Iowa State Cyclones +2.0(-110) Over 140.5(-110) +110 Texas Longhorns -2.0(-110) Under 140.5(-110) -130

Iowa State vs. Texas key stats

The Cyclones have averaged 79.9 points per game through their first 21 games. They rank 56th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 26th in offensive rating. The Cyclones have allowed 62.1 ppg, ranking seventh in scoring defense and second in defensive rating.

Iowa State is led by T.J. Otzelberger, who is in his third season leading the program, going 57-32. Otzelberger spent the previous two seasons leading the UNLV Rebels to a 29-30 record, preceded by a three-year stint leading the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to a 70-33 record.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, have averaged 76.6 ppg, ranking 113th in the nation in scoring offense and 73rd in offensive rating. The Longhorns have allowed 68.1 ppg, ranking 90th in scoring defense and 102nd in defensive rating.

Texas is led by coach Rodney Terry, who's in his second year leading the program to a 37-15 record. He spent the previous three seasons as the coach of the UTEP Miners, compiling a 37-48 record, preceded by a seven-year stint leading the Fresno State Bulldogs to a 126-108 mark.

Iowa State vs. Texas betting prediction

While the Cyclones have been very good offensively this season, they have been elite on the defensive side of the ball. Apart from allowing the seventh-fewest points per game in the nation, they allow the third-fewest field goals per game and rank third in steals per game.

The Longhorns, who have not been very good offensively, should struggle to score against one of the best defenses in the nation. Look for Iowa State to win this one outright.

Pick: Iowa State Cyclones ML (+110)