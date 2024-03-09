Iowa vs Michigan women's basketball: Injury report and prediction, March 9: Updates Molly Davis and more

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes face the sixth-seeded Michigan Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday in an exciting matchup between Big Ten schools at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Iowa's latest performance and regular season

After the regular season, the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-4, 15-3 Big Ten) finished as the second-seeded team in the Big Ten. They lost the regular season championship to Ohio State, which had a conference mark of 16-2, while their head-to-head matchups ended 1-1.

They come into the postseason with dreams of a national championship title propelled by Caitlin Clark's newfound stardom.

They handily won their first Big Ten tournament encounter against the Penn State Nittany Lions 92-65. Clark was quieter than usual but was still impressive, posting 24 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds.

Michigan's latest performance and regular season

Michigan (20-12, 9-9 Big Ten) came into the Big Ten tournament as the sixth-seeded school, sharing a conference record with Penn State and Maryland. The Terrapins and Nittany Lions had one victory less than them in the season.

They came two games behind the fifth-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers, who had a conference record of 11-7 this year. They beat the No. 3 seeded Indiana Hoosiers 69-56 in their first meeting of the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa vs. Michigan Injury Report

Iowa Injury Report

Molly Davis G- Questionable/ Knee

Michigan Injury Report

No Wolverines players have been reported as injured for the clash with Iowa.

Molly Davis's update on injury

The Iowa redshirt senior suffered an injury to her right knee in the last game of the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It's unknown when Davis will be available again, but according to the school's website, she's undergoing physical therapy to improve her chances of participating in postseason play.

Here's what coach Lisa Bluder said about the injury before the Big Ten tournament:

“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season ending, our program has appreciated everyone’s support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”