Iowa women's basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Iowa women's hoops is now preparing for year two in the post-Caitlin Clark era. Grand as those seasons were, Iowa has to move ahead and second-year coach Jan Jensen is preparing with a solid team that should render the Hawkeyes contenders in the Big Ten in 2025-26. Here's a quick rundown on the outlook for the next year of Hawkeyes.

Iowa women's basketball season preview for 2025-26

Incoming recruit Addie Deal could be the key to this season's Iowa team. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Chazadi Wright

A transfer from Georgia Tech, Wright averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game in her freshman season. She's a capable three level scorer and distributor and figures to run the show in 2025-26 for the Hawkeyes. With three remaining seasons to play, Wright should grow into an increasingly larger role at Iowa.

Guard: Addie Deal

A freshman guard? That's Caitlin Clark stuff right there. And not to put more pressure on Deal, but she's probably the biggest recruit Iowa has nabbed since Clark. The California native was a five-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American. At 6-foot (Clark's height), she'll be able to use her size and perimeter ability to create instant offense. Even if she's not Caitlin 2.0, she'll be really good.

Guard: Kylie Feuerbach

Feuerbach started last year and provided solid leadership, scoring 6.7 points per game. That said, her 38% overall shooting and 30% 3-point shooting need to improve or she'll spend less time in the lineup this season. As a senior, Feuerbach figures to get the first shot, but she might or might not stay in the lineup.

Forward: Hannah Stuelke

The 6-foot-2 forward is the last major link to the Caitlin Clark era. She's grown into a major role in the program, averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Iowa a season ago. Stuelke did see her shooting percentage drop from 63% to 50% last year, but playing with a deeper guard rotation this year could help in that area.

Forward: Ava Heiden

Heiden was a reserve as a freshman, but the 6-foot-4 post player showed massive potential. In just under 10 minutes per game, she averaged 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. As long as Heiden can avoid foul trouble, she figures to play a significant role on this Hawkeye team. She and Stuelke give Iowa a 1-2 inside punch that can hang with most teams on the glass.

Rotation Players

Returnee Taylor McCabe could be a big deal at guard if she can get her perimeter shot on a more consistent roll. Taylor Stremlow showed bursts of potential as a freshman and did a nice job defensively. Freshman Layla Hays will see some minutes in the post and returning wing Teagan Mallegni could be a key bench scorer.

Impact Players

Deal is a big deal for this team. The freshman has the potential to be the glue to make the various other players more effective. Stuelke's veteran leadership will be significant, but if Iowa is going to be a Big Ten contender, Deal is the player to watch.

What do you think of Iowa's women's hoops team? Share your take below in our comments section!

