Is Ace Bailey playing tonight? Explore Rutgers star's availability vs Monmouth Hawks (Nov. 15)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey will play tonight against the Monmouth Hawks, according to Rivals' Richie O'Leary. The five-star freshman is close to a return from a hip injury he sustained in a practice session on Nov. 4.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Scarlet Knights (2-0) have started the season well. Steve Pikiell's team earned a 75-52 victory over the Wagner Seahawks in the season opener thanks to a 20-point performance from freshman Dylan Harper.

Rutgers secured a 75-65 win against the Saint Peter's Peacocks on Monday. Harper recorded 24 points and six rebounds.

Following Monday's win against the Peacocks, Pikiell offered an update on Bailey.

"He's close," Pikiell said.

The rapid rise of Ace Bailey in high school hoops

Ace Bailey made a name for himself at McEachern High School (Powder Springs, GA) in his senior year. He helped them earn a 26-6 record and led them to a Class A title. He is regarded as one of the best players in Georgia.

Bailey averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 blocks per game in his senior year.

Despite not playing a single game yet, there has been a ton of hype surrounding Bailey's arrival at Rutgers this year. He is one of the best players in the 2024 freshman class and has the potential to strike up a productive partnership with Dylan Harper in Steve Pikiell's starting five.

How to watch Ace Bailey's Rutgers in action vs. Monmouth?

Ace Bailey will reportedly make his season debut for the Scarlet Knights against the Monmouth Hawks on Friday. The game will tip off at 6.30 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena. The matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Live streaming will be available on Fubo.

Following this game, the Scarlet Knights will face the Merrimack Warriors next Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here