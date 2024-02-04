Is Angel Reese playing today vs Florida? LSU forward's status explored

Angel Reese and the No. 9 LSU Tigers women's basketball will clash with the Florida Gators today. The game will commence at 1 p.m. ET at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Lady Tigers (18-4, 5-3 Southeastern) are coming off an embarrassing defeat of 77-73 to Mississippi State on Monday. It's their third conference loss this year and fourth overall.

Despite losing, Angel Reese put up solid numbers, leading her team in points scored and rebounds. Meanwhile, the Gators (11-8, 2-5 Southeastern) have been mediocre this year.

Angel Reese's performance against Mississippi State

Angel Reese led the Lady Tigers in scoring in a 77-73 defeat to Mississippi State on Monday. She had 20.0 points, 2.0 assists and 18.0 rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson had 18.0 points, 3.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

With the defeat, the Lady Tigers move to 18-4, dropping to fourth in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with a record of 5-3. They remain No. 9 in the nation for the time being.

Angel Reese 2024 WNBA draft

In September 2023, ESPN projected Angel Reese as the eighth overall WNBA draft in 2024. In the January edition of the mock draft, she remains there. The top overall pick looks like a lock for Iowa's Caitlin Clark, with Stanford's Cameron Brink being the only close competitor.

Expand Tweet

That would put her on the Atlanta Dream, although some point out that she might fall further behind in the draft. Critics highlight that Reese lacks depth as a player and that her offensive capabilities left much to be desired. Some experts claim that she will struggle against WNBA paint protectors, although they praise her ability as a rebounder.