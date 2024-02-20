Is Angel Reese playing tonight vs Texas A&M? Looking at LSU forward's availability against the Aggies

Angel Reese will lead the defending national champions, the No. 13 LSU Lady Tigers, in their Southeastern Conference (SEC) game against the Texas A&M Lady Aggies tonight. The game will take place at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lady Aggies' home venue, the Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Monday.

The Lady Tigers are second in the SEC, with an overall record of 21-4 and an SEC in-conference record of 8-3. They are four games behind the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks and a game above the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the conference standings.

The Lady Aggies have an overall record of 17-7, but there are more issues than one might think. The Aggies' conference record of 5-6 places them ninth in the standings.

Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Texas A&M?

Yes, Angel Reese will suit for tonight's game. In their last game, she was yet again their top scorer and led them in assists. She scored 27 points, netted six assists and had 19 rebounds in the 85-66 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Flau'jae Johnson was her closest chaser in the lineup, with 16 points and three points. Last-Tear Poa had the second-most assists for LSU, with four.

Angel Reese's 2023–24 season stats: A recap

Reese has been as valuable to the LSU Lady Tigers as she was during her first season with them in 2022–23. Kim Mulkey's faith in her continues to be justified by her court numbers.

She now averages 19.5 points (27th in the nation), 2.5 assists, and 12.6 rebounds (second in the nation) per game. Her field goal percentage is 50.6%, which ranks 73rd in the nation.

Will she lead the LSU Lady Tigers in points yet again?

