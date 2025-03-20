Is Boogie Fland playing today vs Kansas? Exploring Arkansas guard's availability vs Jayhawks

Arkansas Razorbacks star guard Boogie Fland has been out with an injury since mid-January. He suffered a hand injury and was forced to undergo thumb surgery on Jan. 22 to repair the UCL on his right thumb. Before his setback, the freshman guard was averaging 15.1 points per game.

Ahead of the Razorbacks' game against Kansas on Thursday, there were rumors that Fland could return. His return would be helpful as No. 10-ranked Arkansas (20-13) is an underdog against the No. 7-ranked Jayhawks (21-12) in the first round. The Razorbacks are also expected to be without leading scorer Adou Thiero.

While Fland is still listed as probable on the injury report, it has been confirmed by insider Pete Thamel that he will play against Kansas on Thursday.

Is Boogie Fland playing today?

On Wednesday, insider Pete Thamel reported that Fland will return for Thursday's matchup against Kansas.

"Boogie Fland will come off bench in his first action in nearly two months. He couldn’t remember the last time he came off the bench in a non-All-Star game. Can he regain the form that had him projected as a first-round pick?" Thamel tweeted.

Fland, who was a starter this season when healthy, will come off the bench in a limited return to the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Fland indicated he is fully healthy and expressed his excitement about competing in March Madness.

"This is what you prepare for as a kid," Fland said. "This is what you want to be, and this is where you want to play. So I feel... it's a big stage, and you just got to show up. I'm just willing to embrace it, whatever is necessary for me to help the team win off the bench."

What to expect from Boogie Fland and the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. the Kansas Jayhawks?

Arkansas found its groove in the second half of the season after a rocky start. Adding Boogie Fland to the lineup should help the Razorbacks' already potent offense.

However, neither Arkansas nor Kansas was perfect to close the season. They both suffered several losses in the final weeks and will be looking to build momentum with a good first game in March Madness.

When healthy, Fland averaged 15.1 points per contest for the Razorbacks. Fans should expect a more limited stat line since he is coming off the bench. However, if the game is close down the stretch, he might be asked to play more. It is expected to be a tightly contested matchup, but Kansas is the favorite.

