Is Braden Smith playing today vs Wisconsin? Latest update on Purdue guard ahead of Big Ten Tournament semifinal

Braden Smith has been one of the most important players for the first-seeded Purdue Boilermakers this season. However, the guard picked up a knee injury in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State on Friday.

By his own admission, Smith hyperextended his knee after a coming together with Michigan State guard Tyson Walker. The Purdue star exited the game midway through the second half but returned four minutes later and helped the Boilermakers to a 67-62 win.

However, Smith didn't appear 100% after reentering the game against Michigan State and fans want to know whether he will play in the conference tournament semifinal against Wisconsin on Saturday, March 16.

Is Braden Smith playing today vs. Wisconsin?

Purdue's Braden Smith picked up a leg injury vs. MI State

As per CBS' Tracy Wolfson, Braden Smith is questionable to face Wisconsin on Saturday. The Purdue guard is still dealing with a calf strain and he will be tested before the Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Wisconsin.

Expand Tweet

There is a possibility that Smith might not start the game, but he might be on limited minutes if he gets onto the court.

Expand Tweet

Smith spoke to reporters about his injury after Purdue's win over Michigan State:

"I just hyperextended my knee and just bent it backwards. It didn't feel too good getting up, so I just tried to walk it off and figure out how to get back into the game."

Nonetheless, the Boilermakers will hope that Smith can partake in Saturday's game against Wisconsin, even if he is on a restricted game time.

Smith averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the regular season. He recorded five points, eight assists, and four rebounds against the Spartans on Friday.

How to watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin? TV schedule and live stream details for Big Ten Tournament

The Purdue vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Tournament semifinal will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the event on Paramount.

The Purdue vs Wisconsin game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Target Center.