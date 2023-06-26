Is Bronny James better than Amen Thompson? Head-to-head comparison of the potential No 1 prospect of 2024 to the 2023 fourth overall pick

With the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft, the focus is now on the 2024 edition. Bronny James is expected to be a top pick in the next Draft. Lest we forget, LeBron James’ son will start his freshman season at USC in the next few months.

On the other hand, Amen Thompson recently made his foray into the NBA. He was drafted as the fourth overall pick by Houston Rockets during the 2023 NBA Draft. Thompson did not play college basketball, and he proceeded to the professional stage via Overtime Elite after high school.

The two players are widely expected to be one of the top names in the NBA in the years to come. While it’s pretty difficult to make an objective comparison between the two prospects due to differences in level and experience, nevertheless, we will make a sincere attempt.

Bronny James vs Amen Thompson

Player Profile

James possesses the ability to excel as both a point guard and a shooting guard. Experts have identified his shooting and defensive abilities as his primary strengths. He demonstrates exceptional proficiency in catch-and-shoot scenarios, displaying remarkable accuracy when taking shots without dribbling.

On the other hand, Thompson stands out as one of the most athletically gifted prospects to have emerged in recent years. He possesses impressive drive and aggression as he penetrates the paint and finishes with strength at the rim. He is an intriguing prospect who consistently displays his playmaking skills.

Recruiting

Bronny James was rated as a consensus four-star recruit and ranked among the top 50 players in the 2023 class. He was highly sought-after among college programs, receiving offers from the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, and a host of others before settling on USC.

Thompson was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN in the class of 2021. He received offers from prominent basketball programs such as Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Arizona State, and Kansas. However, he ultimately made the decision not to pursue college basketball.

High School Stats

In his senior year at high school, Bronny James achieved an average of 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, playing a crucial role in leading his team to a 23-11 overall record. His impressive performance earned him a spot in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.

Thompson displayed exceptional skills by averaging 20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in his junior year at high school. His remarkable contributions were instrumental in leading his team to the Class 4A state championship, sharing the Player of the Year honor with his twin brother, Ausar.

Conclusion

While it is still too early, Amen Thompson has a slight edge over Bronny James. This is not considering the fact that Thompson has two years of experience on the professional stage. Overall, both prospects have what it takes to be big names in the NBA.

