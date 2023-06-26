Is Bronny James better than Brandon Miller? Head to Head comparison, stats and more

The excitement surrounding the future of the NBA is incredible with the likes of Bronny James and Brandon Miller being two of the most talked about talents. This has gotten us thinking about which player is going to wind up being the better player.

There are a lot of different ways to determine which player is "better" so we are going to dive into statistics and playing style in reference to how it will translate to the NBA. Without further ado, let's dive into the Bronny James vs Brandon Miller debate.

The Case for Bronny James

Bronny James played pretty well last season for Sierra Canyon High School. He finished with 14 points, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per game. He does not have the large physique like his father at 6-3, 190 pounds but he can grow into a similar body type and begin to play better down low.

He does have a major advantage in having one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history showing him how to prepare for the grind of an NBA season in Lebron James.

The Case of Brandon Miller

There is a reason Brandon Miller was selected second overall in the 2023 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He played for the number-one Alabama Crimson Tide and was a major factor in their ranking.

Miller played in 37 games and averaged 32.6 minutes per game. He produced 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Miller also had a solid shooting stroke as he shot 43.0% from the floor, 38.4% from beyond the arc, and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

His performance and leadership on the court were major factors in him being viewed as the top player in college basketball last year.

Final Verdict

This one is not as difficult to understand and is not much of a debate at this point. If there is no off-the-court drama surrounding Brandon Miller then he will remain as the better talent. There is a reason he was the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and that most of the hype around Bronny James comes with his paternal figure.

This is not too much of a debate as people are giving it credence and everything points that Brandon Miller will be the better NBA player. Do you believe once both players make the NBA that this can become a discussion?

Poll : 0 votes