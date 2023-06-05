Is Bronny James in the Nuke Squad? Lebron James' son joins NBA stars Anthony Davis and Jamal Murray in FaZe Clan-led eSports group

No college athlete can currently outdo Bronny James when it comes to getting attention. LeBron James' son has been in the news since he committed to playing college basketball for the USC Trojans. This has led to a great deal of interest in his personal life.

One of the notable discoveries about him is the fact that he is part of the Nuke Squad, a group of creators within the esports entity known as FaZe Clan. The Nuke Squad is popular for having a number of star basketball players associated with it, especially at the professional level.

Nuke Squad and the FaZe Clan

Nuke Squad consists of a group of close friends within the esteemed esports organization, FaZe Clan. They achieved popularity through their captivating Call of Duty streams and content. In 2021, they officially became part of FaZe Clan after successfully completing the rigorous six-month FaZe Academy program.

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable rise in collaborations between esports organizations and mainstream celebrities. FaZe Clan has been at the forefront of this trend. The organization boasts of a professional esports teams alongside an expansive content creation division.

the #1 deadmaufive fan 🌐 @LurkerLouis Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Looks like Teeqo has also moved in FaZe Clan's Nuke Squad shows off their $12 million mansion team houseLooks like Teeqo has also moved in FaZe Clan's Nuke Squad shows off their $12 million mansion team houseLooks like Teeqo has also moved in 👀 https://t.co/OM7nU9p0VJ Bronny James is hanging with “nuke squad” when he should be down in the gym at USC working on his game and getting aquatinted with his “new squad” 🤦 twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… Bronny James is hanging with “nuke squad” when he should be down in the gym at USC working on his game and getting aquatinted with his “new squad” 🤦 twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat…

Offset, Swae Lee, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis, and Josh Hart are among the notable rap artists and athletes who have made investments in FaZe Clan. These celebrities have recognized the organization's potential and have chosen to support and contribute to its growth.

When did Bronny James join the Nuke Squad?

Bronny James joined the Nuke Squad in July 2021. The group announced his addition via their YouTube channel, becoming the first high school-level basketball player to be a part of the gaming content group. It immediately became one of his routes to stardom aside from being LeBron's son.

Being part of the group that boasts of elite-level celebrities says a lot about Bronny James' personal branding. Despite riding on the influence of his superstar dad, the USC four-star recruit has been building his brand and image underground for quite a while.

Without a doubt, it has paid off for the Trojans' new recruit. It's no surprise he has the most valuable NIL deal in college sports. He also commands the largest social media following among college athletes. His addition has evidently been a good one for the Nuke Squad and FaZe Clan.

Bronny has been an active member of the group since he joined. He's been spotted taking part in the activities of the squad on social media. When he strides out for the first time as a USC player, he will become the only college basketball player within the group.

Poll : 0 votes