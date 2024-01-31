Is Bronny's real name LeBron? Exploring the latest theories around USC star

Bronny James is one of the most influential, college athletes, at least in regards to market reach, with him currently leading the On3 NIL deals ranking. He has 13.5 million followers across his social media platforms and his deals are valued at around $5.8 million.

Of course, he has a good head start being the son of the LA Lakers star and four-time NBA champion Lebron James. However, Bronny James has successfully differentiated his brand from his father's.

Yeah, that's right, Bronny is not his name. His full name is LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr.

Is Bronny's real name LeBron?

Bronny James' actual name is LeBron Raymone James Jr., with 'Bronny' just being his nickname to differentiate him from his father, Lebron James. Some would argue that this is one of the things that has helped him capitalize on the NIL deals market.

He has differentiated his brand from that of Lebron's, while also managing to maintain a connection to him that helps him boost his market appeal. Of course, playing in a big city like LA doesn't hurt anyone wishing to take full advantage of the NIL revolution.

Surely his decision to go to USC took this into account.

Bronny James returns to action after a scary heart problem

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC Trojans on July 24. He had to undergo surgery to fix a congenital heart problem, which separated him from the courts for a while.

Since then he has returned to action with his school, with the quick recovery surprising many. He again saw action on Jan. 20, in another 82-67 defeat, this time against Arizona State.

This time around, he had seven points, five assists, and four rebounds. The fact that he has recovered so quickly is nothing short of a miracle.