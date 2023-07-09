Is Caitlin Clark a natural golfer? How did the Iowan rock star perform at the John Deere Classic pro-am?

Is there anything Caitlin Clark cannot do? The Naismith Women's Player of the Year was on the green during the John Deere Pro-Am Tournament in Illinois on Thursday. Fans were left speechless as she appeared a natural with the golf club in hand as well.

Clark has a history with the game though which might account for her more than decent showing. She explained her golf background in the press conference afterward.

“It’s just cool getting to interact with all the young kids that were here today and really enjoy being around them. I used to run around golf courses and want to go to golf events when I was a young kid or basketball events, and it can really change your life if they can have one interaction with you."

First, for the front nine holes, she partnered with Ludvig Aberg, a professional Swedish golfer. Aberg saw the celebrity of Caitlin Clark in real time, commenting on it afterward.

“Unless it’s Tiger Woods, you’re not going to have that many people walking with you on Wednesday."

Clark then partnered up with U.S. Ryder Cup team captain, Zach Johnson, during the back nine holes and showed her talent. Not only did she draw legions of fans with her #22 jersey, she almost overshadowed Johnson.

Afterward, Johnson could not describe the Iowa Hawkeyes star more glowingly.

“I can’t speak highly enough about how she handles herself, whether it’s in interviews or just the way she goes about her work. Obviously, she’s had a lot of awards and success, but she always goes back to her team."

It turns out Caitlin Clark is more than a bit talented on a golf course, in addition to her basketball prowess.

Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens During the 2022-23 college basketball season, Caitlin Clark became the first player ever (men’s or women’s) to record 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.



But her golf swing may be just as impressive. During the 2022-23 college basketball season, Caitlin Clark became the first player ever (men’s or women’s) to record 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season. But her golf swing may be just as impressive. https://t.co/kC3qUqSCXu

The year of Caitlin Clark

The sheer number of statistical NCAA records that Caitlin Clark shattered last season is mind-boggling. Her records were not confined to women's basketball only, most of them covered both men's and women's basketball.

The most impressive record was Clark scoring 191 points during the NCAA tournament, the most ever by any player in the history of the tournament.

Clark had consecutive 40-point games in the Elite Eight and Final Four, the first player to do so in the history of the tournament.

Although her team couldn't get over the line against Angel Reese's LSU, Clark still drained eight 3-pointers in a 30-point showing. She then controversially missed out on the Most Outstanding Player award to Reese.

Clark is already getting comparisons to Dawn Staley, one of the greatest college basketball players of all time.

Poll : 0 votes