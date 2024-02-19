It appears unlikely that Caitlin Clark will stay with the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024. Clark has joined the debate about who is the best-ever women's college basketball player after breaking the NCAA's Division I women's scoring record, with many experts claiming she is the greatest of all time.

Clark does have another year of athletic eligibility left, due to the NCAA's rule giving an extra year to all players affected by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. However, almost every expert agrees that she's going to be the top pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Is Caitlin Clark staying at Iowa in 2024? Analyzing the various alternatives for Iowa Star

Caitlin Clark could remain one more year at Iowa, but if she chose to do so, it would be a huge surprise. There's one caveat, which is that Clark hasn't won a national title yet. Iowa lost to LSU in the 2023 NCAAW finals.

The Lady Hawkeyes look primed to have a championship run this year, but if they were to fail, the question is: Would Clark come back for a last outing?

It is also worth considering that the Iowa star has $818K in NIL value, which is higher than the WNBA's top salary of $242K that the Indiana Fever is paying Eric Wheeler.

Which team could draft Caitlin Clark?

According to the mock draft, Clark will be drafted by the Indiana Fever, where she will join former South Carolina rival Aliyah Boston. Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury look like the other two teams that could get that high on the lottery to have a chance to get the star player.

Caitlin Clark College stats

Clark is averaging 32.8 points (1st in the nation), 8.5 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game during the 2023–24 season. Overall, her career statistics are equally incredible, with 28.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game. She is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I women's basketball, with 3569 points.