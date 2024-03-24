Is Caleb Love related to Kevin Love? All we know about the links between the two ballers

Caleb Love and Kevin Love are two individuals making a name for themselves in two different stages of basketball. While Caleb currently competes on the college stage with Arizona, Kevin is a professional with the Miami Heat. The similarity in their last name has always raised the question of familiar links. We take a look at this.

Is Caleb Love related to Kevin Love?

Despite sharing the same last name, Caleb Love and Kevin Love are not in any way related. The two come from an entirely different family, racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. The passion and love for the game of basketball is one of the few things the two share.

Caleb Love was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 27, 2001, to a Black American family. His parents, Dennis Love and Alecia Thompson, went through a divorce but remained committed to raising their child. This pretty much played a crucial role in his basketball career.

He attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was coached by Justin Tatum. Interestingly, Justin Tatum is the father of NBA player Jayson Tatum. He landed many scholarship offers before settling for North in October 2019.

Kevin Love, on the other hand, was born to the family of Stan and Karen Love in Santa Monica, California, on September 7, 1988. Both of his parents were Caucasian and he was brought up at Lake Oswego, Oregon, where he began his basketball journey to the professional stage.

He had his college career with UCLA in the 2007-08 season before transitioning to the professional stage as the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. In his only season with the Bruins, Kevin was named consensus first-team All-American, Pac-10 Player of the Year, All-Pac-10 selection, and Pac-10 Freshman of the Year.

Why did Caleb Love transfer from North Carolina to Arizona?

Two weeks following the exit of North Carolina from the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Caleb Love announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Tar Heels. Love's decision to depart was influenced by the team's difficulties during the 2022-23 season.

"I’ve taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what’s best for me to continue to grow as a player and I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey," Love wrote in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

He initially committed to play his senior season at Michigan. However, a month after giving the Wolverines his commitment, Love transferred to Arizona.