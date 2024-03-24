Is Cameron Brink the New Balance commercial girl? All we know about Stanford star’s exciting NIL deal

Cameron Brink is in her final season with the Stanford Cardinal. The senior guard has made a small fortune through her NIL deals across four years of collegiate basketball.

Brink signed a blockbuster deal with New Balance in August 2023. She became the first woman's college basketball star to collaborate with the athletic wear brand.

Brink also starred in a commercial for New Balance, along with NBA players Zach LaVine, Aaron Nesmith, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Darius Bazley and Tyrese Maxey.

At the time of signing her deal with New Balance, Brink said:

"I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance. Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams."

Although Brink's current NIL value is undisclosed, reports from On3 claimed that her NIL deals were worth $203,000 in October last year. She has also signed NIL deals with Icy Hot, Chegg and Daps collectibles.

Brink joined Stanford in 2020 and helped the team win the NCAA Tournament in 2021. She has also led the Cardinal to two conference tournament titles.

Cameron Brink has won several individual honors, including three Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards and two Pac-12 Player of the Year awards. She earned a McDonald's All-American selection in 2020 and has three All-Pac-12 Team honors.

Brink will hope to win another NCAA championship with Stanford before declaring for the WNBA draft.

Cameron Brink's Stanford will take on Iowa State next in NCAA Tournament

Stanford Cardinal star Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink's Stanford will square off against the No. 7 seed Iowa State (21-11) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The highly-anticipated clash will tip off at 10 p.m. ET in Stanford, California.

The Cyclones took down No. 10 seed Maryland 93-86 in their game of March Madness on Saturday. Iowa State bounced back strongly after losing the Big Ten title game against Texas.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal will aim to avenge last season's exit in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.