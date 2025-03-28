Is Chad Baker-Mazara playing tonight? Exploring Auburn star’s availability vs Michigan for Sweet 16 clash (March 28)

Chad Baker-Mazara has been the talk of the town for the top-seeded Auburn Tigers ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 5-seeded Michigan Wolverines on Friday. Baker-Mazara has been instrumental for the Tigers' success this season, but is nursing a hip injury.

Now, fans want to know if Baker-Mazara will play in the Sweet 16 matchup against the Wolverines.

Is Chad Baker-Mazara playing tonight?

Chad Baker-Mazara is expected to play against Michigan on Friday. The Auburn star took part in the team's practice session on Thursday and should suit up for the Sweet 16 clash.

Baker-Mazara reportedly picked up a hip injury during Saturday's game against Creighton at around the 12-minute mark of the second half. He briefly exited the game and returned later in the contest, but appeared to be in some discomfort.

After the game, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl provided an update on Baker-Mazara, saying that the player probably got a pretty good bruise.

“Chad, you know, obviously he’s a buck seventy-five soaking wet and he has a bony a**,” Pearl said. “So, when he lands on the ground, bam, it’s wood on bone.”

Nonetheless, a six-day break appears to have worked in favor of Baker-Mazara, who is averaging 12.5 points to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. He is also leading Auburn in steals at 1.1 per game.

How to watch Auburn vs. Michigan Sweet 16 clash? TV schedule and live stream details

The Auburn vs. Michigan Sweet 16 matchup will be broadcast live on CBS, with tip-off at 9:39 p.m. EDT. Fans can also live stream the March Madness contest on Fubo or Paramount+.

Here are the key details for the Auburn vs. Michigan matchup, where you can catch Baker-Mazara in action:

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 9:39 p.m. EDT

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo or Paramount+

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

