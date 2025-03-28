Is Chris Moore playing today? Exploring Auburn forward’s availability vs Michigan, March 28

Auburn Tigers forward Chris Moore has appeared in 34 games for the team this season, starting in four of those games. Although he has only averaged 1.1 points per game, he has been an effective defensive forward. However, his status heading into Auburn's Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan is in doubt.

Moore missed the last game against Creighton with an ankle injury he suffered in the first round against Alabama State. He is expected to be a game-time decision on Friday against Michigan.

Chris Moore's injury update

Chris Moore hurt himself while going up for a layup eight minutes into the game against Alabama State. He appeared to roll his ankle when coming down and was subbed out for his free throw attempts.

Moore left the court for most of the game but checked back in in the final minutes. However, he was unable to play in the second round against Creighton. The coaching staff has not updated on Moore's status for the Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan.

Is Chris Moore playing today?

Moore is expected to be a game-time decision for Auburn vs. Michigan. He is expected to take warmups before the coaching staff and medical team to determine whether he can play on Friday. He is a game-time decision, which indicates his injury is not overly severe. So, he could return later in the tournament.

Chris Moore's stats last game

Moore only logged four minutes against Alabama State because of his ankle injury. He did not register any stats in the game. However, on the play he was injured, he drew a foul but was subbed out for the free throws.

When will Chris Moore be back?

It is not clear when Moore will be back. There is a chance that he could be available against Michigan on Friday. He will be a game-time decision. If unavailable, he could get a chance later in the tournament. If the Tigers defeat Michigan on Friday, they will advance to the Elite Eight and play on Sunday, giving Moore a few more days to recover.

If the Tigers can get through the next two games and reach the Final Four, Moore will have much more time to recover. The Final Four does not start until Apr. 5.

