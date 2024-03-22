Is Curtis Painter related to Matt Painter? Exploring links between Purdue HC and former Boilermakers QB

The names Curtis Painter and Matt Painter mean a lot to Purdue Boilermakers fans. Curtis played for the Boilermakers as a quarterback for five years in the 2010s, while Matt is the team's basketball head coach. But fans wonder if they are biologically related.

Is Curtis Painter related to Matt Painter?

No, Curtis and Matt are not biologically related. Matt, 53, Purdue coach, is from Fort Wayne, Indiana, while Curtis, former NFL QB, is from Watseka, Illinois. Although they aren't related, Curtis and Matt have several things in common.

Along with a common last name, they also share the name Curtis, which is Matt’s middle name. Also, both Curtis and Matt attended and graduated from Purdue University.

Both were also athletes of note during their respective times at the school. Matt was a point guard for the Purdue Boilermakers from 1989 to 1993, making three NCAA tournament appearances in the school’s colors. He was selected as the team’s captain in his senior season and earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Curtis enrolled at Purdue in 2004 on a football scholarship. He redshirted his freshman year, becoming the backup QB for the Boilermakers as a second-year freshman. He later became the team’s starting QB as a sophomore and kept that position until his senior season.

Curtis was drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants. On the other hand, Matt never pursued a professional playing career and went straight into coaching after he graduated from Purdue in 1993.

After coaching for about 10 years, Matt returned to Purdue following the 2003-04 season. He spent his first season as associate head coach, gradually easing into the substantive role after Gene Keady’s retirement. He has since led the Boilermakers to five regular-season Big Ten championships, winning the tournament twice.

Matt Painter’s team bagged the regular-season Big Ten championship this season. Tonight, the Boilermakers will face Grambling State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Read more: Who is Matt Painter's current wife? Purdue coach's personal life and relationships explored; Who is Matt Painter's ex-wife Jerri Painter? Exploring the reasons for divorce of Purdue basketball coach