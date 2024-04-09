Is Dan Hurley to Kentucky a potential move after John Calipari leaves for Arkansas? Predicting potential coaching candidates for Kentucky

Kentucky is considering UConn coach Dan Hurley as a possible replacement for John Calipari, who is set to sign a new coaching deal with Arkansas.

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones wrote on his X account that the Wildcats are looking to get in touch with Hurley, Chicago Bulls coach and former two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan and Baylor mentor Scott Drew about potentially calling the shots for the Wildcats in the 2024-25 season.

However, Jones expects Kentucky to contact these coaches to hear their possible reasons for not accepting the job vacated by Calipari before moving to another set of coaching targets.

Among the three, Hurley is the most likely to turn down the offer, as he has just guided the UConn Huskies to their second consecutive national championship.

He even made it clear in an interview after his team won the final over Purdue that he plans to stay with UConn, and his next mission is to help the team win its third straight title.

This now leaves Kentucky with the potential of hiring Drew or Donovan and both of them are fit for the job.

Kentucky targets Billy Donovan and Scott Drew if Dan Hurley isn't available

Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan

If Kentucky would pursue hiring a top-tier coach other than Dan Hurley, it has to be either Billy Donovan or Scott Drew.

Among the two, Donovan had already etched himself in the halls of collegiate basketball history as one of the few coaches who guided his team (Florida, 2006 and 2007) to back-to-back national championships.

His excellence in mapping out winning strategies was carried over to the NBA, as he helped the OKC Thunder to five straight playoff appearances from 2015 to 2020. He is currently coaching the Chicago Bulls, who are set to miss the playoffs for the second straight season and three in the last four years.

Donovan's contract will expire at the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, and various teams — whether in the amateur or professional ranks — are looking to secure his services.

Donovan's availability in the offseason after his contract with the Bulls expires may drive Kentucky to offer its former assistant coach a lucrative deal to return to the Wildcats' lair and guide the team to a new era.

Scott Drew coached Baylor to the NCAA title in 2021.

On the other hand, Drew guided Baylor to the national championship in 2021 and helped the Bears achieve 16 consecutive winning seasons.

After winning the NCAA title, the 53-year-old coach had difficulties making it past the Round of 32. The Bears have yet to pass beyond that stage for three straight seasons.

A possible change of scenery may help Drew's motivation to strive past the second round and possibly claim his second crown as a coach with Kentucky.

Matt Jones also noted that Drew is a great recruiter, and he might need UK's resources to get the best transfer-eligible talent available to join the Wildcats if they choose him as the coach.

