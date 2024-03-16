Is Duke out of the NCAA tournament? Taking a look at Blue Devils' March Madness chances following NC State loss

The Duke Blue Devils were on the end of a surprise 74-69 loss to the NC State Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, a few days after beating them 79-64 during a regular season game.

With that loss, are the Blue Devils out of the NCAA Tournament, which starts in a few days?

Duke is still in contention for the Big Dance during Selection Sunday, although possibly as a lower seed.

The Duke Blue Devils bow out of the ACC Tournament

The Duke Blue Devils started slowly in the game against the NC State Wolfpack, conceding the game's first nine points. During his postgame news conference, coach Jon Scheyer addressed the slow start.

“It’s happened three games in a row,” Scheyer said. “That’s a concern. That’s a big concern. Even the start of the second half was the same way. So, as a coach, we have to, I’ll have to figure out how to get that message across better or differently.

“I think for us, it’s about the competitive fire you need to have in the postseason.”

Kyle Filipowski, who has had a controversial last few weeks, finished the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds and one assist on 65% shooting.

Speaking to the media after the game, the outspoken Filipowski referenced last year's team that won 10 consecutive games before losing in March Madness second round 65-52 to the Tennessee Volunteers.

“NC State wanted it more than us,” Filipowski said. “I think that was kind of the biggest thing. We, this postseason, I mean, just speaking back to Tennessee last year, they wanted it more than us. These teams are so different in the postseason.

“There’s still another level to it in the postseason, and we got to learn, we got to be one of those teams. We can’t expect to win. We can’t be entitled. We’ve had a really good year, but that doesn’t mean anything now. I think just overall as a group, we’ve got to want it more than the other team. Because if not, then it’s gonna be the same situation.”

Duke forward Mark Mitchell, who registered 18 points, eight rebounds and one assist during the game, spoke about what went wrong for his team.

“You never want to come out like that,” Mitchell said. “They came out and punched us in the mouth early, and I think they did that in Raleigh, too, but we just responded. Tonight, we couldn’t get it together.”

The Blue Devils will likely be seeded lower than expected during March Madness, making the tournament tougher than it should have been for the school.