Is Elliot Cadeau playing tonight? Explore North Carolina star's availability vs American (Nov 15)

Elliot Cadeau has a healthy status going into Friday's matchup against American University. He has no injuries listed, having appeared in North Carolina's first two games against Elon and No. 1 Kansas. The confirmation of him playing against the Eagles will determined before the 8 p.m. ET tip-off.

Cadeau is a sophomore in his collegiate basketball career. He started in 33 of 39 games as a freshman last season for the Tar Heels, averaging 7.2 points to go with 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

It was a strong first impression by Cadeau, with his 150 assists being the most by any Tar Heel player since Theo Pinson in 2018 and the most by a freshman since Marcus Paige in 2013.

His exploits in playmaking was heavily noted, having recorded six or more assists 10 times throughout the season, with North Carolina going 8-2 whenever he reached that statistic.

Elliot Cadeau could be a difference maker for the Tar Heels this season

Elliot Cadeau has made significant strides in his offensive game, particularly scoring. After two games, he's averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.

While his overall shooting percentage is slightly down, from 41.7% last year to 38.9% this season, he has become more active in every aspect of the game as he looks to be more involved on both sides of the ball.

In the season-opener against Elon on Nov. 4, he shined with 17 points, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks on 4-of-7 shooting in the victory. Despite regressing in his efficiency in the next game against No. 1 Kansas, he put up 12 points and seven assists.

Elliot Cadeau's scoring and playmaking have significantly improved, indicating that he will play a huge role in the Tar Heels' offense moving forward. Following a Sweet Sixteen appearance in his freshman campaign, his rise as a player this year could elevate the team's ceiling when it comes to them being viewed as national contenders.

After the game against the American Eagles, North Carolina will travel to Hawaii to play the Rainbow Warriors at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Nov. 23 at 12:30 a.m. ET.

