Is ESPN College GameDay in Iowa City today? How to watch, time, cast, and more explored

ESPN College GameDay has become a fan favorite for many across the country. For today, (Sunday, March 3), the show will be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa.

The headline game will see the No. 2 Ohio State women's team (25-3, 16-1 in conference) square off against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes women (25-4, 13-4 in conference). The ESPN pregame show will run from 11 a.m. ET to noon, before the game kicks off at 1 pm. ET.

This will also final game of the regular season for the Hawkeyes. Notably, it will be Caitlin Clark's final home game for Iowa. The Iowa vs. Ohio State clash will be broadcast live on FOX.

Fans can tune in to ESPN/ABC to watch ESPN's College Gameday. The event will also be streamed live on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Has College GameDay ever been in Iowa City?

College GameDay has regularly visited Iowa City this season. This Sunday's show will be the fourth of five women's college basketball shows at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

The first time that ESPN College GameDay came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena was last season, when Iowa hosted No. 2 Indiana.

ESPN College GameDay cast today

The ESPN College GameDay cast today will see Elle Duncan host the show alongside commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

The pregame show will run from 11 a.m. ET to noon. Here's all you need to know about the broadcast details:

When : Sunday, March 3, 2024

: Sunday, March 3, 2024 Time : 11:00 a.m. ET to noon

: 11:00 a.m. ET to noon Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Best streaming service options: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV

Top college basketball games today, March 3

Here's a look at some of the top women's college basketball games that will be played today:

Tennessee vs South Carolina (noon ET on ESPN)

No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 6 Iowa (1 PM ET on FOX)

No. 22 Louisville vs No. 17 Notre Dame (2 PM ET on ESPN)

No. 5 Virginia Tech and Virginia (6 PM ET on ACC Network)