Is Final Four hero Lamont Butler returning to San Diego State? The 2023 NBA draft prospect makes his decision

As expected, Lamont Butler has finally made the decision to withdraw from the NBA draft prior to the May 31 deadline. He has chosen to return for his senior season at San Diego State. The university made the anticipated announcement on Monday.

The guard gained recognition when his buzzer-beater shot propelled the Aztecs to the NCAA championship game earlier this year. He is also famed for scoring a three-pointer that clinched the Mountain West title for San Diego State.

After the conclusion of the NCAA tournament, Butler was among a small group of starters who opted to enter the NBA draft to explore their professional options. However, unlike a couple of others, he is returning to play his last season with the program.

Why Butler made the decision to stay

Butler revealed he made the decision to return to San Diego State for his senior season after seeking the opinion of his relatives and advisers. Speaking on the subject, he said:

“After exploring my options and following discussions with both my family and advisers, I have decided to return to San Diego State for my senior season.”

The guard expressed his gratitude to everyone he’s worked with in the last couple of months including the San Diego State Aztec coaching staff:

"I'd like to thank everyone I worked with over the last two months, from NBA teams and scouts to the people at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas. I'd also like to thank our coaching staff for allowing me the opportunity to gain valuable insight into what it takes to play at the next level.”

Lamont Butler Buzzer Beater x Titanic Music

Butler now has the goal of completing his college degree at San Diego State University. He is also elated at the chance to repeat the achievements of the 2022-2023 season with the Aztecs in the upcoming college basketball season:

"I am looking forward to returning to school and completing my degree," Butler said, "and I'm excited to join my teammates for the opportunity to help lead our quest for another Mountain West championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament."

Anticipation for the upcoming season

Florida Atlantic v San Diego State

The Moreno Valley native will have bigger ambitions for the upcoming season after recording outstanding success in the last. The Aztecs experienced the most far-reaching impact from his advancements in various aspects of the game last season.

Despite his seemingly modest scoring and rebounding averages of 7.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds, respectively, he played a dynamic role for the Aztecs. His contributions extended beyond the stat sheet as he served as a vital anchor on both ends of the court.

Lamont Butler announced he is coming back to San Diego State, and now Jaedon LeDee will join him in returning for another season.

Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs are going to be really good. Again.



Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs are going to be really good. Again. Lamont Butler announced he is coming back to San Diego State, and now Jaedon LeDee will join him in returning for another season. Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs are going to be really good. Again.

San Diego State, renowned for its defensive tenacity, benefited greatly from Butler's defensive prowess and his ability to contribute to the team's overall toughness. This will be expected from him when he resumes his senior season with the program.

With the departures of Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah for the NBA, Butler is expected to assume the role of the primary scorer and go-to option for the team in the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Therefore, his decision to return for another year is a significant boost for head coach Brian Dutcher and his team.

