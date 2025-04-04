Is Gabriela Jaquez related to Jaime Jaquez? All we know about UCLA star's relationship with Miami forward

Gabriela Jaquez and the UCLA Bruins are in the midst of a deep run in the 2025 March Madness Tournament. The No. 1 UCLA Bruins are scheduled to play the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. However, Gabriela is not the only Jaquez who has made it to the Final Four in March Madness in recent years.

Ad

Jaime Jaquez is a player for the Miami Heat. Before he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft, he was a member of the UCLA Bruins from 2019 to 2023. He was a part of the team that made it to the Final Four in 2021. He is the older brother of Gabriela Jaquez.

Is Gabriela Jaquez related to Jaime Jaquez?

Yes, Gabriela Jaquez is related to Jaime Jaquez. Jaime is Gabriela's older brother and was the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. During his time at UCLA, he was a second-team All-American in the 2023 season.

Ad

Trending

The two siblings were only at the school together at the same time for one season. Gabriela started her college career in the 2022-23 season, which was the final season of Jaime's college career.

The Jaquez siblings' parents are Angela and Jaime Jaquez Sr. They both played basketball at Concordia University.

A look at Gabriela Jaquez's career

Gabriela Jaquez started her NCAA career in the 2022-23 college season at UCLA. It is unclear whether she chose to join the Bruins because her brother played there or if it is a coincidence. In her first season, she only started two out of 37 games but still played an important backup role on the team, averaging 6.3 points per game.

Ad

In her sophomore season, Jaquez took a step forward, averaging 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. However, she only started six of 34 games.

This season, Jaquez took a bigger role with the team, starting 32 of 35 games. However, her stats have remained roughly the same. This season, she has averaged 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She is the third leading scorer on the team behind Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice.

Jaquez has helped the Bruins have the best season in their history. This is the first time that the women's basketball team has reached the Final Four. Now they have a chance to advance to the national championship game with a win over UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here