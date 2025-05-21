Is Geno Auriemma's UConn poised for a back-to-back title after Kayleigh Heckel's transfer? A look at their chances against South Carolina, LSU

With UConn's roster likely finalized, Geno Auriemma's Huskies are prepared to defend a 2025 NCAA title. Yes, the Huskies have lost some significant standouts, most notably No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers. But a talented freshman class an an impressive portal haul gives UConn a strong roster. How would the Huskies stack up against the other likely top teams, South Caroilna and LSU?

UConn's 2025-26 squad

Sarah Strong will be a key part of UConn's squad next season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Huskies did lose plenty of talent, but they do return both outstanding guard Azzi Fudd (13.6 points per game, 44% 3-point shooting last year) and super sophomore Sarah Strong (16.4 ppg and 8.9 rebounds per game). In those two, the Huskies bring back arguably the top post player in the nation and an elite wing star.

Add in an accomplished transfer portal class consisting of Wisconsin post standout Serah Williams (19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg last year) and now USC guard Kayleigh Heckel (6.1 ppg last year).

The Huskies also add a trio of freshman signees, most notably wing Blanca Quinonez, who should be able to help more or less immediately.

There's plenty of depth. UConn also returns part-time starters Ashlynn Shade (7.7 ppg), Jana El Alfy (5.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Ice Brady (3.6 ppg). There's more bench depth, particularly at guard, where top recruits Allie Ziebell (2.8 ppg) and Morgan Cheli (2.5 ppg) could have big impacts in the coming season.

How will UConn stack up against South Carolina?

Only two starters will return for South Carolina, led by do-everything forward Chloe Kitts (10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg last year) and point guard Raven Johnson (4.9 ppg and 4.5 rpg). Leading scorer Joyce Edwards (12.7 ppg and 5.0 rpg) will also be back after an impressive if uneven freshman season.

USC added a pair of transfer aces. Second-leading scorer MiLaysia Fulwiley left and Dawn Staley nabbed FSU transfer Ta'Niya Latson as a replacement. Latson averaged 25.2 ppg last year at FSU and was the nation's top scorer. MSU post Madia Okot (11.3 ppg and 9.6 rpg) is almost as impactful. Both should start and star on this team.

Highly regarded freshmen Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer figure to see plenty of action as well. Ashlyn Watkins missed most of last season due to injury, but she's an impact player.

On first analysis, South Carolina's first five would match up favorably with UConn, but it's fair to wonder if the bench depth would be sufficient for Carolina to challenge the Huskies. It may depend on how quickly the two freshmen can acclamate to college hoops.

How UConn stacks up with LSU

LSU might have the best starting five in all of college basketball next season. The Tigers return a pair of genuine stars in Mikaylah Williams (17.3 pgg and 4.5 rpg) and Flau'jae Johnson (18.6 ppg and 5.6 rpg). While Sa'Myah Smith did depart via the portal, LSU has replacements.

To those two, add a crew of transfers. South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley (11.7 ppg at South Carolina, Sixth Player of the Year last year) is the big name, but there's more. 6-foot-5 Notre Dame post Kate Koval (5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg) is likely ready to take off and East Carolina post Amiya Joyner (15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg last year) will be another key.

LSU adds a trio of significant recruits, including Divine Bourrage, who was a top 10 national recruit and ZiKiyah Johnson, an athletic wing who could contribute quickly.

Much as with Carolina, in a true 5-on-5 battle, LSU has enough to hang with UConn. But the Huskies will likely be able to go deeper and feature more players, which would seem to be a significant advantage, depending on who steps up as a reserve for the Tigers.

What do you think of UConn's repeat chances? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

