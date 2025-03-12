Is Gonzaga going into March Madness 2025? Looking at WCC championship game against St. Mary's 

The Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the St. Mary's Gaels 58-51 in the West Conference Tournament championship game on Tuesday night. The win avenged their two regular season losses and the pivotal loss to the Gaels in last year's championship game that ended the Bulldogs' dominance of the conference.

Ad

But are the Bulldogs going to March Madness?

Is Gonzaga going into March Madness?

The win in the championship game by the Gonzaga Bulldogs over the St. Mary's Gaels was a formality since both teams had already secured spots in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

During his postgame news conference, Bulldogs coach Mark Few had an interesting take on Gonzaga's path to March Madness this season, referencing the close games that clinched their place in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

"We've had an inordinate amount of one-possession games," Few said. "I think that's why we're such an interesting seed going into this NCAA Tournament. I think we were 350th in luck in Kenpom.

"We've had more banked threes on us than I could ever, ever remember in my entire career. Whether it's law of averages coming through or just a little resiliency ... or maybe it's just desperation by some seniors who don't want this thing to end."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How Gonzaga coach inspired March Madness run

The St. Mary's Gaels swept the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the regular season. They attempted to become the first team since San Diego in 1996-97 to beat them thrice in one season during the WCC championship game on Tuesday evening.

After losing 74-67 to the Gaels at home in February, the Bulldogs' March Madness prospects were looking bleak until a speech by coach Mark Few reminded the players of the importance of qualifying for March Madness.

Ad

“I talked to [the team] about, ‘Hey, regardless of what our fans think and what everybody thinks, you’ve got to qualify for the NCAA Tournament,'” Few said during his postgame news conference. “We’ve done it so many times in a row everybody thinks we’re entitled to it, and that’s just not how it works.”

Ad

Since that defeat in February, the Bulldogs won four consecutive games and clinched the conference championship with a pivotal win against their biggest rivals to reassert their dominance in the WCC.

The last time the Bulldogs didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament was in 1998, and on Selection Sunday, they will find out their seeding in the prestigious tournament after an arduous season so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here