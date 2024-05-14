"Is Green Bay his side hustle or is it radio?": Fans react to Doug Gottlieb's latest head coaching gig with UWGB

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified May 14, 2024 17:48 GMT
Doug Gottlieb is expected to be the next Green Bay coach
It's not often that a media personality becomes a coach with little experience, but radio personality Doug Gottlieb is expected to become the next coach of the Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball program, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Tuesday. Gotlieb has never coached at the collegiate level before.

Gottlieb will be the third coach that the program has had since 2020. The Phoenix has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance (in 2016) since 1996.

Social media users commented on how Doug Gottlieb's hire is a bad look.

"Imagine you're a fan of a school and you hire a Twitter troll who's claim to fame is committing credit card fraud," one user commented.
"This has disaster written all over it," one person tweeted.

Others viewed this as a positive hire for the Green Bay Phoenix.

"I have this weird like/hate thing with Gottlieb. He can be an overbearing toolbag know it all when around people, but I find him to be interesting and intelligent when talking hoops," another commenter posted.
"I like Doug, hope he does well," one user commented.

Doug Gottlieb has been hosting "The Doug Gottlieb Show" on Fox Sports Radio. According to CBS Sports, Gottlieb will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio show while coaching the college basketball program.

What coaching experience does Doug Gottlieb have before becoming Green Bay's coach?

Doug Gottlieb has little coaching experience, and what he has is limited to international tournaments. He was part of the coaching staff for the United States team in the 2009 Maccabiah Games alongside Bruce Pearl, who coaches Auburn. He also coached the United States team in the 2017 Maccabiah Games, where the United States defeated France to win the gold medal.

