Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight vs Texas A&M? Looking at the LSU guard's availability against the Aggies

Hailey Van Lith will be playing tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. On Monday night, the defending national champions and No. 13-ranked LSU Lady Tigers will face the Texas A&M Aggies in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) game at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Lady Tigers will look to get their fourth consecutive victory.

LSU has a record of 21-4 and an SEC mark of 8-3. That means that the Lady Tigers are among the top 25 teams in the nation while standing second in the SEC standings, below South Carolina and above Tennessee.

For its part, Texas A&M has a strong but unimpressive 17-7 overall record. The Aggies' negative conference record of 5-6 has them placed ninth in the standings.

Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight against Texas A&M?

Yes, the senior guard has been a mainstay of the LSU lineup through the 2023–24 season and will suit up against Aggie. In the Lady Tigers' last game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on February 11th, she scored six points and one assist in a rather unimpressive performance.

However, LSU won the encounter 85-66, with Angel Reese being the school's top scorer with 27 points, six assists, and 19 rebounds.

Hailey Van Lith's 2023–24 numbers: A recap

Van Lith arrived at LSU in 2023 after deciding to leave Louisville after her junior season. She is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. Her field goal percentage stands at 40.6%.

The change to LSU hasn't gone as smoothly as many expected, with Van Lith failing so far to become a dominant force on the SEC side.

This has been Hailey Van Lith's lowest-scoring season since 2020–21, when she averaged 11.2 points per game. She averaged 14.4 and 19.7 points per game during the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons, respectively.